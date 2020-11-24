MILLER CITY - Starting with five seniors that have earned a combined 12 varsity letters, the Miller City girls basketball team has the experience to make a run in the PCL.
Last season, the Wildcats finished 14-9 overall.
Also in the mix is junior Abi Lammers, who averaged a double-double last season.
"We have a combined 18 years of varsity experience coming back," said coach Ross Heuerman. "With a number of girls playing a lot of varsity minutes over the last few seasons, I think our experience will help us have a very competitive, successful season."
Natalie Koenig is one of two players back for a fourth year. Last season, she scored 17.8 points and added 4.5 rebounds a game. Adrienne Kuhlman is back for a fourth year after scoring 7.9 points a game last season.
Three other seniors are back are Maddie Otto, Abigail Reyna and Lauren Hermiller.
Junior Abi Teders is a two-year winner and sophomores Carley Hermiller and Grace Pfau all bring back experience.
"We have a experienced, veteran team with depth," Heuerman said of a strength of the season.
With the experience, Heuerman is hoping the Wildcats can contend for the PCL title.
"The PCL is a very competitive league," closed the coach. "Several teams could be at the top, and we hope to be able to put ourselves in the mix."
