LEIPSIC - Off an 11-12 season, the first losing season at Leipsic since 2009, veteran coach Gary Kreinbrink will have six returning letterwinners to work with for the upcoming season.
The 2020-21 team will be young, with one senior on the roster in Elizabeth Scheckelhoff. Scheckelhoff was a second team all-league pick last season in both the BVC and PCL.
Also back are sophomores Whitney Langhals, Kryrsten Martunez and Marisa Hermiller - who all picked up honorable mention accolades, plus juniors Josie Hermiller and Ally Kirkendall.
"We will be young with just the one senior on the roster," admitted Kreinbrink. "However, we return six letterwinners."
The one thing the team hasn't had much of is time. Many of the players were a part of a very successful volleyball team that advanced to the regional tournament.
"After a a successful volleyball campaign, we have gotten a late start," said Kreinbrink. "Hopefully with the experience returning we can adjust quickly."
Joining the varsity roster will be sophomores Abby Haselman and Ava Henry, plus freshman Leah Kirkendall.
"We feel we have good depth," Krienbrink said of the team. "We likely will play nine of 10 girls consistently."
One of the goals this season is to get back to Leipsic basketball.
"We look forward to turning that around this season," said Kreinbrink.
