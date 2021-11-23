LIBERTY CENTER — Four three-year letterwinners are gone from a Liberty Center girls basketball team that went 13-9 overall and 2-5 in the NWOAL last year.
Head coach Tim Davis, a Liberty Center graduate who is in his eighth year at the helm of the Tigers is expecting a large sophomore class to have to make an impact for the Tigers this year.
“We have a lot of younger players who are competing for time at the varsity level,” Davis, who maintains a 61-101 record at the helm of the Tigers said. “All of them are candidates for spots.”
Nine sophomores, a junior and a senior that all didn’t letter last season will compete for varsity time this year. Kailey Blanton and Emersyn Gerken are both sophomore 5-foot-10 post players that have a chance to make an impact.
Eliza Jones, a 5-9 sophomore post, Elle Mohler, a 5-7 sophomore guard and Emerson Gray, another 5-7 sophomore guard, all played prominent roles for the Liberty Center volleyball team this season and might be looked at to do the same on the basketball court.
The biggest shoes to fill will be Cassidy Chapa, a guard and three-year letterwinner that led the team in points per game with 12.6 last year while also adding 4.5 rebounds per game. Chapa earned first-team all-NWOAL honors.
Samantha Graber (guard, 8.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Samantha Engler (guard, 2.1 ppg, 2 spg) and Sophie Long (1.9 ppg, 2 spg) are all three-year letterwinners lost to graduation as well.
Another huge loss is Lucy Jones, who would have been the Tigers’ leading scorer returning and big force in the post with 6.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. But the 6-foot-1 senior is lost for the season due to injury.
Even though all of that is a lot to lose, Davis still feels they have a chance to be competitive with a lot of youthful talent.
“We feel we can be very competitive with the little bit of experience back and the potential of our younger players. Even with the loss of a lot of experience our youth is talented enough for us to have great success,” Davis said.
The Tigers will return some experience still, however, as senior 5-5 guard Kate Mohler will be back after averaging five points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game last year. Juniors Peyton Armey (guard, 5-3, 4.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg) Alyssa Giesige (forward, 5-6, 4.1 ppg, 4 rpg) and Haley Mohler (guard, 5-4, 1 ppg) will all be back this season as well.
Other newcomers that have a chance to make an impact include sophomores Bea Barrett (guard, 5-5), Nicole Keller (guard, 5-6), Gracie Miller (guard, 5-6), Molly Perry (guard, 5-6), junior Laney Krugh (guard, 5-2) and senior Hannah Wachtman (guard, 5-5).
All of these new and incoming players won’t provide much experience but it will provide competition and by the end of the season at least, depth as well.
“This is a group that is inexperienced at the varsity level, but we will have plenty of depth, length and scoring options to go to this season,” Davis said.
The Tigers open their season Friday, Nov. 19 at Paulding followed by their home opener against Hilltop on Monday, Nov. 22. Their league opener will be at Evergreen on Friday, Dec. 17.
