MILLER CITY — With perhaps the top player in the Putnam County League returning, Miller City will look to build around their standout wing Abi Lammers and improve on last year’s district semifinalist finish.
In head coach Ross Heuerman’s fifth season, the Wildcats finished 15-9 and 4-3 in a very deep PCL standings, earning a spot in districts before falling to eventual district champion Columbus Grove.
Though first team all-PCL forward Natalie Koenig (13.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 16 3-pointers) departs with fellow graduates Adrienne Kuhlman 3.4 ppg, 1.5 apg, four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL), Abi Reyna (2 ppg), Maddie Otto (1.7 rpg) and Lauren Hermiller, the cupboard is far from bare.
Natalie Koenig was a force for the Blue and Gold a season ago, racking up 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.2 assists per game while hitting 21 3-pointers at a 42 percent clip.
With junior guard Grace Pfau (7.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 spg, 36 treys) and junior Tori Wenzinger bringing back letterwinner experience along with juniors Kiana Gable, Liz Otto (2.8 ppg, 3 rpg) and Carley Hermiller, Koenig isn’t alone.
“We have a young but disciplined group of girls,” said Heuerman. “We feel that defensively we will be able to use our quickness and athleticism to force turnovers. The girls take pride in creating offense out of good defense and we have an unselfish group that’s willing to focus on making the right play for their teammates on both ends of the floor.
Juniors Nicolette Inkrott (5-5, guard) and Stephanie Berger (5-8, forward) will get a larger taste of varsity action, along with sophomores Ava Ruck (5-4, wing), Isabel Reyna (5-2, guard) and Maddie Erford (5-6, wing).
“Overall we lack size but we feel that we can make up for that with the speed and athleticism that these girls have,” admitted Heuerman. “We’re also dealing with a couple of injuries but should get everyone back and be at full strength early in the year.”
With a defense-first mindset and active athleticism, the Wildcats will try to move up the ranks and compete for the third straight winning season under Heuerman and for the program’s first Putnam County League title since four straight from 2002-05.
“We have a very competitive and disciplined group of girls that are willing to do things by committee,” added the MC head coach. “We feel that if we can consistently pressure teams and make them uncomfortable with our defense, we will be able to compete at a very high level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.