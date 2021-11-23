HOLGATE — Holgate girls basketball believes they are trending in the right direction as they prepare for their inaugural season in the Buckeye Border Conference.
The Tigers will return all but one letterwinner, only losing Bailey Izor (1.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1 apg) to graduation last season.
Back will be their experienced interior in six-foot senior center Justine Eis, who led the team in scoring and rebounding a year ago with 11.7 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game. Second-leading scorer in 5-foot-10 senior Carissa Meyer will also be back (4.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.3 apg).
“Justine will be our go-to offensive player while fellow senior Carissa Meyer’s continued improvement from last season and through this summer will add some needed offensive production,” Holgate sixth-year head coach Scot Giesige said. “Our overall team success will be dependent on how good we become defensively and if we can get balanced point production from our other returning letter winners.”
The other returning letter winners will be 5-foot-7 guard Lexa Schuller (Jr., 4.7 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-foot-6 guard Jordyn Altman (3.7 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-foot-5 guard Olivia Blaker (Jr., 2 ppg, 2.7 rpg), 5-foot-3 guard Elisabeth Willett (Jr., 2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.1 apg) and 5-foot-9 forward Madison Clark (Jr., 1.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
For Holgate to take the next step this season, Giesige believes his team will have to improve defensively first and foremost.
“With seven returning letter-winners we are looking to improve over last year’s 8-15 season,” Giesige said. “For us to be successful and reach our goals we have to keep getting better defensively. I thought we showed great progress both defensively and offensively by how we played at the end of last season and over this past summer.”
Only the second time playing league opponents will count towards the final standings in the BBC. Giesige anticipates a fun league race against some familiar non-conference opponents from year’s past.
“We are looking forward to competing in our new conference this season,” Giesige said. “We are extremely familiar with Stryker and Pettisville as they have been a regular on our schedule before the change. It should be a very competitive battle for the top spot in the league this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.