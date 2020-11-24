HOLGATE — The Tigers of Holgate have nowhere to go but up after a 2-21 season under coach Scott Giesige. Holgate will return eight letterwinners, but do lose Raena Willett, who was a second team all-GMC player.
“With eight returning letterwinners, we are looking to be improved over last year’s disappointing 2-21 season,” said Giesige, who is 31-39 as the varsity coach of the Lady Tigers. “For us to be successful and reach our team goals, we have to be better defensively. I thought we showed great progress by how we played in our sectional game at the end of the season.”
Junior Justine Eis returns after scoring 9.5 points and pulling down 7.3 rebounds a game. Senior Bailey Izor added 1.1 points and 3 rebounds a game.
“This season, we will be led by our one senior Bailey Izor at guard,” said Giesige. “Justine will be go-to offensive player.”
Also back with varsity experience are junior Carissa Meyer and sophomores Olivia Blaker, Lexa Schuller, Jordyn Altman, Elisabeth Willett and Madison Clark.
“Carissa Meyer looks to take on a larger scoring and rebounding role for us,” added Giesige. “Our overall team success will be dependent on the development of our five sophomores and that is on us coaches.”
Size is one strength Holgate has this season. Eis comes in at 6-feet tall, plus Meyer is 5-10 and Clark is 5-9.
“Some of our strengths will be our rebounding, depth and experience this upcoming season,” said Giesige. “We have a few versatile players that will allow us to match up well and create mismatches for ourselves. Our biggest offensive strength will be our ability to score inside as well as play inside out around Justine Eis.”
One thing the Lady Tigers would like to work on from last year is taking care of the basketball.
“First and foremost, our biggest weakness is taking care of the basketball,” admitted Giesige. “Last year we averaged over 20 turnovers a game. If we want to reach our team goals and our potential this year we have to limit our turnovers.”
As far as the GMC race, Giesige starts with the defending league champions.
“Wayne Trace are the returning league champions and have to be the favorites going into this season,” he said. “They return a large core for last year’s team, despite losing the player of the year in Claire Sinn. Antwerp should be near the top with their returning players. Fairview will be looking to reload after losing key players to graduation, but they should still be solid.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.