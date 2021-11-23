WEST UNITY — A large cast of upperclassmen is returning to a Hilltop team that went 13-7 overall and 8-2 in conference as they came up just short of a Buckeye Border Conference title.
Senior post player Leanna Baker (6-0) is the biggest returnee as she earned a first team all-BBC nod thanks to team best in points per game with 10 and rebounds per game with seven. She also earned a second team spot in District 7 as well.
Her twin sister Lana Baker (4 ppg, 3 rpg), also a 6-foot senior, will add depth to their inside play as will Libbie Baker, who played a crucial role as a freshman on the BBC champion volleyball team and will look to do the same on the basketball court.
Juniors Jayma Bailey and Mia Hancock as well as senior Kacy Connolly will fill out the guard and wings, as they try to replace the contributions of Kodi Brenner (9 ppg, 3 rpg) from last year. Sara Barnum (4 ppg, 3 rpg) and Americus Maddox (3 ppg, 3 rpg) also depart the team this year as well.
Seniors Alex Horton, who will return after an injury from her sophomore year, Kierra Wiley and Jozlyn Jones will round out a six-person senior class which fourth-year head coach Troy Grime looks to as a strength.
“Our team chemistry and senior leadership will serve us well this season and provide us with good depth at each position,” Grime said.
Despite the leadership returning, there are still things on both ends of the court that Grime believes his team needs work on to get where they want to be.
“We’re looking to be competitive every night we take the floor, but we’ll have to improve our overall shooting and reduce turnovers,” Grime said. “The league should be very competitive this year.”
