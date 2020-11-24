HICKSVILLE - The Lady Aces of Hicksville look to improve upon a season last year where Hicksville went 10-14 overall and 2-5 in the GMC.
The Lady Aces will be led by eight returning letterwinners.
Leading the way is a pair of two-year letterwinners in senior Kennedy Phillips and junior Avery Slattery.
Senior Kelsey Monroe, juniors Macie Eicher and Izzie Smith and sophomores Kenzie Schroeder, Molly Crall and Lindsay Bergman all bring with them one year of varsity experience.
Schroeder was the leading scorer for the team last season at 14 points a game. She was also one of the top rebounders in the area at 10.2 a game.
Slattery was the Aces’ main outside scoring threat with 29 makes from long range and a 5.4 ppg scoring average.
The only loss is Kennedey Villena, who was on the varsity team for two years and averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
“We lost one senior and return eight letterwinners, so we are very excited for the season,” said Josh Freese, who is in his fifth year leading the Lady Aces. “The girls are ready to compete. We had a very good offseason together, where we improved immensely as a team and grew a lot closer. The girls are ready to push each other and get to work.”
Outside of the eight returnees, Freese listed the team chemistry and size as strengths for the season.
With teams in the GMC all losing top players, Freese believes now is the time for the Lady Aces to slide in and challenge in the conference.
“The league graduated a lot of respected seniors last year,” said Freese. “I think all teams will be very competitive, and the league could be up for grabs week in and week out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.