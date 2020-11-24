DEFIANCE – Taking over for Rafael Manriquez, first-year coach Nathan Headley will have four returning letterwinners to work with for the Defiance girls basketball team.
Headley has experience with the players and program, as he served as the JV coach before getting the call to head up the varsity program.
Last season, the Lady Bulldogs finished 12-12 and 6-3 in the WBL.
Headley will count on a pair of seniors to lead the team in Kendall Black (6-0, 3.2 rebounds) and Joanna Schlatter (5-8, 3.5 points). Both are back for their third season of varsity play.
Also returning with experience are junior Olivia Moats (5-6, 4.6 points, 1.2 steals) and sophomore Kinley Maynard (5-7).
“Our returning letterwinners are one of the strengths of our team this season,” said Headley. “Three of the four have had two seasons of varsity experience, and their leadership will provide the example for the younger players we have coming up.”
Moats and Maynard, along with 5-2 sophomore Elizabeth Hoffman, will see a bulk of the action in the backcourt.
“We will look for our guards to drive our offense and give us opportunities to score on the offensive end,” said Headley. “Our defense will look to disrupt our opponent’s offense and create transition opportunities.”
Along with Hoffman, junior Maddison Bloomfield and sophomore Mira Horvath will see action. They will try to make up the losses of eight letterwinners who combined to score 22 points a game.
“One of the biggest challenges for our team this season will be our inexperience,” admitted Headley. “Any time you graduate eight seniors, there is going to be a big gap to fill. We are looking for our young players to step up and fill the roles the seniors are leaving behind.”
So far in the preseason, Headley believes the team is making progress.
“Our girls have shown moments of being able to do that,” Headley said of the underclassmen stepping up. “We just need to be able to be consistent with doing the things that will lead to our successes.”
With the first year coach and a young roster, Headley is working this offseason to shape the team into something he is trying to build.
“We are looking forward to the season,” said the new coach. “Our focus this season will be more about what type of team we want to be and less about what we want to do. We want to be a team that is well prepared, knows our individual roles, and plays hard. If we can be that type of team, we will have the opportunities to be competitive in our league and in each game on our schedule.”
A second goal for the season is to better at the end of the season than at the beginning.
“Our goal is to improve from the beginning of the year to the end of the year so that we are playing are best basketball going into the tournament,” said Headley.
In his first year, Headley is looking at a stacked WBL to compete in.
“The WBL this year will be very solid,” he admitted. “There are a lot of talented players in the league this season, so each and every week presents a new challenge against another quality opponent. We know that every team is going to be well coached and well prepared. There isn’t a week where you aren’t in for a battle.
“Last season, we played some of our best games against our league opponents, and we are excited for the opportunity to try to be one of the top teams in the WBL again this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.