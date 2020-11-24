FORT JENNINGS - The Lady Musketeers do return a handful of players with varsity experience, but they will need to make up for the loss of three players who spent four years with the varsity basketball team.
Ft. Jennings, whio finished 5-19 last season, will be without Kristen Luersman, who tallied 18 points and pulled down 8.5 rebounds a game.
They will return senior Reilly Fitzpatrick, who scored 4 points and had 3.2 rebounds a game. Two other seniors looking to step up are Jessie Foust (9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Maddison Dickman (1 point, 2.5 rebounds).
"We have good team speed and are hard working group," said coach Bill Calvelage, who is 18-73 at Ft. Jennings. "We also have five letterwinners back and three others with varsity experience."
Junior Abigail Koester (1.5 points, 1.8 rebounds) returns, along with a couple sophomores who saw varsity action last year in Elizabeth Meyer and Rachel Von Sossan.
Even with the experience back, Calvelage is worried about turnovers.
"Taking care of the basketball to keep turnovers to a minimum is a concern," stated the Lady Musketeer coach.
With a young roster (five sophomores and five freshmen are in the 15-player program), Calvelage is hoping to ease into the season.
"We are looking to play competitively at the beginning of the year and get some early wins," he said. "This will build momentum and confidence for the second half of the season."
With all the returning talent, Calvelage sees a tough race in the PCL.
"Kalida, Ottoville and Columbus Grove look to be the top contenders," he said of the race.
