FAYETTE — Fayette doesn’t return a player that averaged more than three points per game last season as their top three scorers depart, but they’ll have to figure out a way to improve on a 2-15 overall and 1-11 league record from last season.
It will be Fayette and Defiance College graduate Ryan Colegrove at the reigns for the third straight season this year trying to lead his team to some progress inside the Buckeye Border Conference.
“We have a lot of girls returning,” Colegrove, who also coached the girls program from 2001-05 with and has a total record of 68-77 said. “But they willl have to play more significant roles this year. We will have to find scoring threats since all returning players averaged only about 10 points per game combined.”
The Eagles have to replace Trista Fruchey (13.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg), Jensyn Robinson (3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Amber Gaona (4.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.4 apg).
But they’ll have a big senior class that will try to step up, with five seniors returning to the program. Emma Leininger (Sr., 5-6) is the top scorer returning after averaging 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game a year ago.
Gracee Bingman (Sr., 5-2) and Brooke Vanderveer (Sr., 5-8), both averaged 2.1 points per game and about 1.5 rebounds per game.
Alongside 5-foot-10 senior forward Alicyn Brown, the Eagles will also bring in some height thanks to 5-foot-11 senior exchange student, Keitlyn Sepp.
Jada Reinking (Sr., 5-7, 1.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg), Hanah Kovar (Jr., 5-5), Nevaeh Powers (So., 5-0) and Demi Storrs (So., 5-5) also return from the varsity squad last year while Kenadie Ramay (So., 5-2) and Emerson Sinks (So., 5-9) will enter the team as newcomers.
“This is a very coachlable team that brings a good attitude and effort everyday in practice,” Colegrove said. “If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive with most of the teams on our schedule.”
