SHERWOOD — Fairview hasn’t seen the highs of the past few seasons since the hey-day of the Dan English era on the hardwood as the Apaches have racked up back-to-back appearances in the Division III district finals, an outright Green Meadows Conference crown a year ago and 40 wins over the past two years.
With a foundation built for success, Russell Zeedyk’s fifth Apache squad will hope that the structure is just as sound with the loss of multiple contributors from the recent run of success.
Among the departed standouts from the 21-4 season in 2020-21 is reigning GMC Player of the Year Kiersten Cline, who led the team with 11.6 points a game, along with 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 assists per game as a key shooter at the 3-point line (28 treys) and charity stripe (71-of-88, 81 percent) as a three-year letterwinner.
Guard Karrie Smith (9.6 ppg, 1.7 spg, 45 3-pointers, 40.5 percent, second team all-GMC) was also lost to graduation, along with four-year letterwinner Olivia Ricica (2.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 spg) and forward Cassie Mavis (2.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.2 spg).
Forward Paige Ricica (5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 spg, 55 percent field goals) also departs as the honorable mention all-GMC pick a season ago will not suit up for the Apaches as a junior.
Despite the losses, the cabinet is far from bare as the linchpin of the offense returns in junior point guard Carrie Zeedyk. The 5-2 floor general and first-team all-GMC performer tallied 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals a night while doubling as a key perimeter defender and hitting 30 longballs at a 37-percent clip.
The post is also a point of strength in the starting lineup for the Apaches. 5-11 sophomore Kelly Crites garnered an honorable mention all-GMC nod after averaging 9.4 points, four rebounds and 1.9 steals a game as a freshman while 5-11 junior Allison Rhodes battled injury a season ago to tally 5.5 ppg and 3.2 rpg as a key rotation cog.
However, behind the returning trio lies some questions for Zeedyk and assistant coaches Allison Ciolek and Nikki Grine to address.
Sophomores Haley Hammer (5-7, 11 games, zero points), Lexi Taylor (5-10, seven games, two points) and Bethany Singer (5-2, 12 games, four points) saw limited varsity action a year ago and provide the only varsity minutes outside of Zeedyk, Crites and Rhodes.
“Lack of depth is going to be an issue with this team due to some low numbers,” said Zeedyk of possible challenges facing the Apaches this season. “We are going to be playing several players with little to no varsity experience and will be dealing with some early season injuries on top of that.”
Freshmen Bethany Shininger and Kayla Mavis will join the varsity roster as well, along with sophomore Sydney Merritt.
“I think we can be competitive in most games,” noted Zeedyk. “We just need to focus on doing what we can control and going out and competing night in and night out.”
Another intangible in the team’s success may come from experience off the court as the Apaches have continued excellence on the volleyball hardwood over the past few seasons along with a run to the Division III state softball championship in June that saw Rhodes and Zeedyk start all season on the diamond.
If the Apaches find themselves in the mix in the GMC title race, it will certainly be boosted by a rugged non-league schedule. Division II St. Marys (17-6, third place in WBL in 2020-21) will host Fairview to open the year while also visiting D-III state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 4) and hosting two-time defending D-IV regional qualifier Toledo Christian on Jan. 3.
The Apaches will host Hicksville, Wayne Trace and Antwerp in league contests while trekking to county rivals Tinora (Dec. 16) and Ayersville (Feb. 3) this season.
“I think the league will be very balanced this year,” explained Zeedyk. “Tinora, Hicksville and Wayne Trace will all be at the top and it will be tough to get wins every night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.