SHERWOOD — Now in his third year, Russell Zeedyk has completed a turnaround of fortunes for the Fairview girls basketball team.
Last season was a successful one, as the Lady Apaches finished 19-6 overall and a game back of Wayne Trace in the GMC standings.
With four returning seniors, this could be the season Fairview returns to the top of the conference.
“I think one of our strengths will be our experience with four seniors coming back,” said Zeedyk, who is entering his third season as coach. “When you mix in our youth, we should be able to play eight or nine deep with confidence.”
The team will return its second leading scorer in Kiersten Cline, who tallied 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season as a junior. Joining her in the group of seniors are Olivia Ricica (4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds), Cassie Mavis (3.3 points) and Karrie Smith (2.2 points).
Sophomore Carrie Zeedyk returns after scoring 10.4 points and pulling down 4 rebounds a game. Rounding out the returnees will be sophomore Allison Rhodes, who adds 4 points a game.
One thing the Lady Apaches could use is a little more size. Rhodes stands 5-10 and Kelly Crites and Ricica are 5-9.
“Our weakness will be the lack of a big inside game and the ability to guard against teams that have a big, strong post player,” admitted Zeedyk.
Some of the newcomers, like Crites and sophomore Paige Ricica, will round out the roster. They will look to cover the losses of three seniors, including four year letterwinner Riley Mealer, who led the team with 11.5 points a game, along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals a night.
“We have a good mix of experience and youth coming back,” said Zeedyk. “We just have to put it all together and play with confidence and go compete night in and night out.”
Even with the loss of some talented players, Zeedyk sees the defending champions as the team to beat in the GMC.
“I think the league will still be pretty balanced this year,” said Zeedyk. “Wayne Trace is still at the top in my book. Tinora, Holgate and Hicksville all had very young teams and will be greatly improved this year to make it more interesting.”
