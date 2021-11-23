ARCHBOLD — After winning their league best 15th NWOAL title in 2020, Archbold girls basketball lost three times in league play last season and finished third.
With a ton of returning letter winners from last season, the Bluestreaks will hope to find themselves on the top of the mountain once again.
Archbold and Defiance College alumni Brian Ziegler will enter his 14th season at the helm of the Bluestreaks looking for his seventh NWOAL title.
His team will have to do it without their leading scorer and first-team all-NWOAL pick from last season though as Kylie Sauder, who averaged 10.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game exits the team via graduation. Delaney Garrow (1 ppg, 3 rpg) and Kiera Gensler (1.4 ppg, 2 rpg) also exit as well.
But eight upperclassmen return this year with four of them being seniors in forward Addi Ziegler (9.5 ppg, 3 rpg), guard Addison Moyer (4.6 ppg, 3 apg), guard Karsyn Hostetler (6.3 ppg) and guard Harley Phillips (6.2 ppg).
The forward position will be dominated by the junior class as three forwards, Carly Grime (1 ppg), Sophie Rupp (1.7 ppg) and Alvia Rodriguez all return while junior guard Leah McQuade (3.4 ppg) will also be in the lineup. Junior Meg Mello, hasn’t lettered on varsity yet but she will also be added to the team this year.
Ziegler was second on the team in scoring a year ago and is going to be key to giving the Bluestreaks a boost on the inside. Hosteler, third in scoring for the team, will lead an experienced group of guards on the outside. Both players were honorable mention All-NWOAL last season.
“Our experience at the guard position will be a big advantage for us this season,” Ziegler said. “But we lack height on the inside.”
The experience is the key factor here though for coach Ziegler and his squad, a big first step to being able to compete in the NWOAL.
“Experienced players returning should make us competitive this season,” Ziegler said. “But we will need players to step up.”
The stepping up will have to mainly come from the forward position, as outside of Ziegler, no returning forward averaged more than two points per game last season.
The Bluestreaks went 12-11 last year and lost in the sectional finals to Swanton.
