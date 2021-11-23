After a 6-3 finish inside the Western Buckeye League in the 2019-20 season, Defiance girls basketball took a big step back last year going 4-19 overall and 2-7 in conference.
This year, with six letterwinners returning, the Bulldogs will look to inch their way back towards the top of the conference.
Last season it was a learning curve for everyone involved as Nate Headley took the head coaching reins in his first ever season as a head coach.
Headley, a Hicksville and University of Toledo graduate, took over a Defiance team that had come off a couple of good seasons. From 2017-2020, the team went 17-10 in the WBL but he also took over a team that was very young.
Last year’s team featured just two seniors, and saw sophomores Kinley Maynard, Mira Horvath and Elizabeth Hoffman see significant playing time. It was an uphill battle for everyone, and the end of season record showed it.
This year, they’ll have much more experience, but they’ll have to figure out how to replace their two biggest losses to graduation in Kendall Black (4.7 ppg, 5 rpg) and Joanna Schlatter (6.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.1 spg).
Both Black and Schaltter were crucial to the Bulldogs’ inside play.
To replace them they’ll have to see improvement from returners Horvath (Jr., 5-9, 5.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and one-year letterwinner Maddison Bloomfield (Sr., 5-7). Olivia Brenner, a 5-foot-10 sophomore and Kayden Poston, a 6-foot senior, can come in and give the Bulldogs some length as well.
“An area of concern for us this season will be with our lack of size, and how that will impact our ability to rebound the basketball,” second-year head coach and Hicksville graduate Nathan Headley said. “Without the advantage of having much height in our lineup, we will have to be more creative and take advantage of solid positioning when we are battling for rebounds.”
On the perimeter, however, the Bulldogs are solidified as their top two leading scorers from last season came at the guard position. Maynard (Jr., 5-7) led the team with 8.5 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Olivia Moats (Sr., 5-6) was right behind her with 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
Senior and one-year letterwinner Emily Wahl (5-4) as well as junior one-year letterwinner, Elizabeth Hoffman (5-7, 1.7 rpg), will add depth to the guard position.
The experience and talent of those two perimeter guards as well as the overall depth at the position, gives Headley hope that his team can have success this season.
“One of our biggest strengths this season will be our experience,” Headley remarked. “We have several girls that got a lot of playing time at the varsity level last year. We are going to be relying on our upperclassmen to be leaders for our team, not only statistically, but as examples for our underclassmen as well.”
Those underclassmen that will be on the varsity roster include Alexa Garcia (So., 5-10) and Brenner who will look to learn under the six-person senior class and 11-total upperclassmen on the roster.
Seeing all the experience return is definitely a welcome sight after last season for Headley.
I actually feel pretty positive,” Headley said. “I like the fact that we have several girls coming back with a lot of experience we’re definitely an older team in terms of class with six letterwinners returning. I like being able to count on some of those girls who have had the game experience to just go out there and build on what we started last year.”
It wasn’t just a learning curve for the younger players either. Headley, as a first time head coach, learned things from last year as well.
“Just some of the everyday things like that come up,” Headley said of what he improved upon in his first season. “As a coach, you want to make sure you communicate to your players. A lot of that communication has been done over and over to these girls so they’re used to the message. And it’s not just the offense, defense stuff, it is also just the overall philosophy of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Headley also missed the fans as things weren’t normal due to heightened COVID-19 restrictions during last season’s high school basketball season. He’s looking forward to hearing a full crowd at home games this season.
“We are excited for the season, and we are looking forward to getting the chance to play in front of the great fans we have here at Defiance,” Headley said. “We missed that opportunity in many of our games last season, and we aren’t taking it for granted. Each and every time we stop on the court, we will be focused on how we can get better.”
The Bulldogs will open their season up at home against defending Division II state champs in Napoleon on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.