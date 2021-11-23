METAMORA — It was a down year last season for Evergreen girls basketball under seventh-year head coach Brittaney Cymbolin, but with a plethora of returning letterwinners the Vikings will have a chance to compete for their first NWOAL title since 2016.
The Vikings went 8-14 overall and 0-5 in the NWOAL last season but saw some success in the postseason upsetting an 11-8 Lake team in the sectional semifinals before falling to Eastwood in the finals.
From last year’s team they’ll return their leading scorer in second-team all-NWOAL pick Rebekah Bowser who netted 11.3 points per game for the Vikings.
Their next two leading scorers, however, are gone to graduation as Jordan Lumbrezer (8 ppg, 9 rpg) and Morgan Foster (7 ppg, 8 rpg), will leave a hole in their scoring as well as their inside and rebounding presence.
“Our weakness will be our rebounding and depth with the loss of last year’s seniors,” Cymbolin, who holds a 156-88 record in seven seasons at Evergreen admitted.
Sydney Wooding (5.9 ppg), Jocelyn Shuster (5.7 ppg) and Macy Chamberlin (6.1 ppg) will return.
Chamberlain, a sophomore and Woodring, a junior, will play alongside Bowser at the guard position. Chamberlain led the team in scoring with 10 points as a freshman in their tournament upset against Lake.
Schuster (5-9), will take a forward position while freshman Addison Ricker, senior returning letterwinner Jessica Riggs (5-7) and junior Lucy Serna (5-7) will help fill out the depth on the inside.
“We are looking forward to the season and will be working hard towards controlling the controllable,” Cymbolin said. “We know our league will be tough, so we will need to focus on doing the little things well and doing our best to be successful one play at a time.”
