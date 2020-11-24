METAMORA — With two seniors and three juniors back, Brittaney Cymbolin believes she might have the group to make a move back into the top half of the NWOAL.
The Lady Vikings are coming off a season where they finished 10-13 overall and 2-5 in the NWOAL.
Seniors Jordan Lumbrezer (5 ppg) and Morgan Foster will join juniors Bekah Bowser (12 ppg), Paige Radel (4 ppg) and Sydney Woodring.
“I think this group will surprise some teams,” said Cymbolin, who begins her fifth season at her alma mater. “Their ability to pick up the pace and put pressure on teams through guard play will be fun to watch.”
Three juniors in Jocelyn Schuster, Jessica Riggs and Brianna Sintobin, plus freshman Macy Chamberlain, will join the experienced group.
“This group has a positive attitude and works extremely hard,” said Cymbolin. “Our guards will be quick, so hopefully we can run a fast-paced game.”
Cymbolin is worried about one thing.
“Our weakness is our height,” she said.
Cymbolin sees the same teams many of the other coaches in the league see as favorites.
“I think Bryan and Delta have very talented squads that may compete for the top spot in the league,” said Cymbolin. “Wauseon I feel could also be in that race with Marissa Seiler guiding the Indians. She is a very talented young lady and leads her team in a way that makes her teammates follow. She is an extremely unselfish kid, whose number one goal is to win and doesn’t care who gets the credit. To me, that’s a scary kid to play against.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.