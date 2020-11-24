OTTOVILLE – In her first season after taking over for Hall of Fame coach Dave Kleman, Michelle Leach led the Lady Green of Ottoville to a 15-10 mark, and reached the district final where they fell to Wayne Trace. Now, with 10 returning players, the Lady Green is looking for more.
“Our motto this year is to work – we are excited to work hard day in and day out in the classroom and on the court,” said Leach. “As we move forward throughout the year, I am excited to our eight seniors’ leadership style and our team’s genuine support for each other.”
All eight seniors are players that saw action last season in Tori Thomas, Alexa Honigford, Peyton Wannemacher, Riley Wannemacher, Nicole Knippen, Grace Gamble, Faith Gamble and Alayna Leis.
Knippen led the team last season with 15 points and 5 rebounds a game.
“There will be a lot of players returning that have seen significant playing time last season,” said Leach. “We are excited for the opportunity to demonstrate great leadership for many newcomers as we acclimate the younger girls to the speed and intensity of varsity basketball. Our goal is to take care of the basketball, limiting our turnovers each and every game.”
The Lady Green are also working on defense during the early part of the season.
“We are concentrating on our defensive efforts, hoping we will create a lot of scoring opportunities for us early in the year,” added Leach. “Our girls are extremely hard workers that love to compete.”
Along with the eight seniors, Leach is looking to junior Shayla German, who has two years varsity experience, and sophomreo Elise Kramer, who round out the varsity rotation.
Leach sees very deep and talented teams in the PCL this season. Ottoville finished 6-1 in the league last year.
“The Putnam County League is competitive every year,” said Leach. “There are several talented teams that will compete for the league championship.”
