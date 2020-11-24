EDON - Edon lost its top two scorers from a team that was one of three that shared the BBC crown last season.
This season, the Lady Bombers will be without Claire Radabaugh and Riley Bloir, the top two scorers, plus Zoe Maier and Natasha Warner.
Edon does return some talent as eight lettterwinners are back in Sydney Bignell, Paige Briner, Olivia Mitchell, Carlie Kiess, Kerrin Towers, Emma Hickman, Ashley Kaylor and Brenna Heinze.
"We are excited for our incoming group this season," said Caela Walker, who is in her fourth season at Edon. "It's exciting to have new faces in the program and see them competing every day."
With the list of letterwinners, experience is a strength this season for the Lady Bombers.
"We return a strong, experienced core this year," said Walker, who is 35-33 as the Edon coach. "Their leadership and experience will be looked at heavily this season. This group will guide and lead our younger girls as we continue to build our program."
Edon - like most teams - have struggled in preparing this offseason.
"We are working hard to get all of our players healthy and in game shape," Walker said of the preseason so far.
Like like season, Walker expects a battle in the BBC.
"The BBC will be competitive again this year," quipped Walker. "There are a lot of solid teams that are returning with experience. These teams are going to bring it, night in and night out. It's going to be a fun, competitive environment for all the teams this season."
