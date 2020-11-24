EDGERTON – With the loss of a pair of four-year letterwinners in Ally Cape and Emma Siebenaler, coach Nathan Davis will have some work to do to replace production for an Edgerton girls basketball team that finished 6-17 overall and 2-5 in the GMC.
“We are young and have very little experience coming back,” said Davis, who is 18-29 at Edgerton.
Cape was the team’s top scorer last season at 15.6 points per game. Siebenaler was second at 6.8 points, plus she led the team in rebounds.
Along with the four-year letterwinners, Coral Picillo, Zara McNalley, Case Leppelmeier, Madison Smith and Faith Herman have all departed due to graduation.
The team will be based on three seniors in Audrey Schroeder, Abbigail Herman and Rylei Moreno. The three combined to score about five points a game last season.
They will be joined by a list of promising newcomers that include Brianna Wickerham, Noelle Ritter, Taylor Smith, Addie Cape, Holly Stark, Dominique Fort, Grace Schroeder and Kayt Timbrook.
Smith saw time in seven games a season ago while Schroeder recorded minutes in nine contests.
“We will be quick,” Davis said of the current version of the Lady Bulldogs. “We are young and hungry to get better.”
Davis has goals in place this season for the Lady Bulldogs that have not changed.
“This will be a day-to-day process of getting better and gaining confidence after practices and games,” he said of the team. “We want to be better today than yesterday. As always, we want to battle for a conference championship.”
The Bulldogs will host this year’s Route 49 Classic on Dec. 21-22 and draw defending league champion Wayne Trace and Green Meadows Conference favorite Fairview at home within the span of seven days, welcoming the Apaches on Jan. 14 and the Raiders on Jan. 21.
