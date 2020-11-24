DELTA — With a group of six players back, including the reigning NWOAL player of the year in Brooklyn Green, the Delta Lady Panthers once again expect to be in the thick of the NWOAL race.
“I think we can compete for a league title, but as last year showed, anyone can win this league,”said Ryan Ripke, who is now in his 11th year as the coach at Delta. “We had three teams tie for the title as we were a game back, as was Swanton.”
Last season, the Lady Panthers started 13-3, but ended the year 15-7.
“We had a great start to last yearas we started 13-3 and then lost four out of our final six games,” said Ripke, who is 165-75 overall. “Three of those losses either came in overtime or a last-second shot. So, we have a great core back from last year that are eager to get rid of the bad memory of how our season ended.”
Four seniors will be the leaders this year for Delta. Green returns as the team leader in points (13.8) and rebounds (6.4). Braelyn Wymer (8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Brooklyn Wymer (7.7 points, 4 rebounds, 2.9 assists) are both three-year returning letterwinners along with Green.
Two others seniors bring experience in Reagan Rouleau (7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds) and Ella Ford (4.1 points, 2 rebounds). Sophomore Khloe Weber (1.2 points) saw action as well.
“Overall, our varsity and JV teams are an athletic group of girls who work hard every day and push each other to get better,” said Ripke. “We have our top six scorers back from last year, and five of them are seniors.”
Sophomore Sophia Burres and a pair of freshmen in Grace Munger and Alani Haas will round out the roster.
“I think we are healthier and deeper than we were last year,”added Ripke.
Ripke is looking for a more consistent effort out of his Delta team this season.
“We need to be more consistent than we were last year in everything we do,” mentioned Ripke. “We also need to make sure we rebound the basketball. I say this every year, but we are not a tall team so that is always a concern.”
Ripke expects the same tough race in the NWOAL last year that led to the three-way tie.
“Bryan brings back a big part of their lineup, so I think they have to be the favorite,” said Ripke. “Every team in the league brings back girls that made a big impact on their teams last year and this league also has some of the best coaches in our area. It’s a challenge every night to not only complete against the talented athletes we have but also the great coaches.”
