DELTA — The Ryan Ripke era for Delta girls basketball is over after an impressive final season that saw the team win a district championship behind a core of five seniors.
Now the team will have to find its way under first-time head coach and Delta graduate Kelsey Gillen as she takes over a young Panther roster.
“With an all new coaching staff and a very young team we are looking to compete in every game and grow throughout the season,” Gillen said.
Two-time NWOAL Player of the Year Brooklyn Green is the biggest loss for the Panthers.
Green led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game last season.
Reagan Rouleau, Braelyn Wymer (11.3 ppg, 3.1 spg), Brooklyn Wymer and Ella Ford are also all big losses as well.
Khloe Weber is the only player with significant varsity experience. Jersey Irelan (Sr.), Sophia Burres (Jr.), Grace Munger (So.) and Olivia Smith (So.) will also compete for varsity time as returning letterwinners.
A big sophomore class of newcomers in Alani Haas, Kate Friess, Ashlyn Lamb and Olivia Turi as well as freshman Kendall Sprow will compete for time as well.
“We hope to compete with teams in the league despite only having three upperclassmen,” Gillen said. “Our team speed will be our biggest advantage this year.”
The Panthers will open up the season in a non-league contest with Swanton on Friday, Nov. 19. Their first league contest will come on the road against Patrick Henry on Friday, Dec. 17.
