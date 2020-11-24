CONTINENTAL - Continental made the jump to 11-11 overall and 2-5 in the PCL in the third year under coach K.C. Knowles.
Now for his fourth year, Knowles will have Catelyn Etter and Maddi Potts as returnees.
Both Etter and Potts are two-year letterwinners back for their senior seasons.
They will be joined by a host of newcomers, including seniors Maddison Burke and Tygre Troyer, junior Jensen Armey and sophomores Alli Scott, Olivia Logan, Jensen Prowant and Reese Knowles.
"We hope to get the new group to mesh come middle of the season and put together a .500 campaign and finish in the middle of the league,"said Knowles, who is 16-29 at Continental. "We look to be competitive come tournament time."
The Lady Pirates will be without a pair of four-year letterwinners in Addy Armey and Alex Hoeffel, plus Kerri Prowant and Katie Keller.
Overcoming the losses will be one of the weaknesses of the season.
"Experience is a weakness," mentioned Knowles. "We are losing four seniors and only return two letterwinners."
One big goal this season is to improve upon the two wins in the PCL the Lady Pirates had last season.
"The league will be a battle with both Ottoville and Miller City returning the most starters,"said Knowles. "Look for Columbus Grove, Kalida and Leipsic to try and contend or cause an upset along the way. We will hope to be somewhere in the middle and look to improve on our two wins from last year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.