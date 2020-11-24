COLUMBUS GROVE - A Lady Bulldog team that ran the table in both the NWC and PCL will need to replace four starters for the 2020-21 season.
Angel Schneider, Abby Gladwell, Sydney Witteborg and Addison Schafer have all deaprted, leaving spots open for some playing time.
"Angel Schneider was our second leading scorer, Abby Gladwell was our best defender and Sydney Witteborg and Addison Schafer gave us quality minutes off the bench," said coach Brian Schroder. "We will need to have multiple players step up on offense and defense as well as fill in the leadership void left by these four seniors."
One starting piece will be junior Kenzie King, who returns after scoring 12.4 points a game last season. Also back are junior Savannah Ridnour (8.4 points) and senior Erin Downing (6 points).
They will be joined by juniors Koryn Halker, Emma Renner and Shay Schroeder, plus sophomores Sage Clement, Brynn Fortman, Jaylen Sautter and Hanna Schroeder.
Playing a physical brand of basketball will be something they work on as the season progresses.
"This team will have to play with physicality and toughness to make up for its lack of size inside," said Schroeder.
The Bulldog mentor, who is 130-42 as the coach, wants to work hard to try to defend its two league titles.
"As long as we continue to work hard and improve each week, we hope to compete in both leagues," stated Schroeder.
Schroeder sees tough competition coming from both the PCL and NWC.
"Ottoville and Kalida appear to be the front runners in the PCL," he said of that race. "The NWC will be wide open as there are many teams that are capable of winning the championship."
