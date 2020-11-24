FAYETTE - Ryan Colegrove is back in charge of a Fayette girls basketball program that finished 12-11 overall last season and 7-5 in a crowded BBC.
Colegrove, a Fayette and Defiance College graduate, was the Lady Eagle head coach from 2000-05 where he went 66-63.
Fayette does return its leading scorer in Trista Fruchey, who tallied 15 points and pulled down 9.4 rebounds a game last season as a junior.
She is joined by two other seniors in Jensyn Robinson (5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists) and Amber Gaona (6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists).
"Post play, led by Fruchey, is a strength this season," said Colegrove. "Our attitude and effort is really good. These girls are very coachable."
Three returning juniors in Emma Leininger, Gracee Bingman and Jada Reinking will be joined by two incoming juniors in Brooke Vanderveer and Alicyn Brown to round out the varsity roster.
Gone are two high-energy players in Addisyn Bentley and Jillian Figgins.
"They were our two best defenders and energy people," said Colegrove. "Jillian was one of our primary ball handlers. Addisyn was a great all-around player. She had the quickness and length to create her own shot and guard multiple positions."
Numbers this year are an issue at Fayette.
"A weakness is numbers, we only have 14 girls in the high school program," stated Colegrove. "Another weakness is ball handling against pressure and we have some very streaky three-point shooting."
With a good group of returning players, the Lady Eagles look to be in the hunt for hardware by the end of the season.
"We look to continue to imrpove and be more competitive as the season progresses," noted Colegrove. "If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive in the league and the sectional."
Colegrove named two teams as the BBC favorites.
"Montpelier and North Central should be the top teams," he said. "The rest of the league should be pretty balanced, with some of the top teams losing productive seniors from last year and some of the bottom teams showing improvement."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.