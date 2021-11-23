Edgerton Girls Team.jpg

EDGERTON — Edgerton took its lumps during the regular season a year ago as the Bulldogs finished winless in the Green Meadows Conference and won just one regular-season contest in 22 tries.

However, a familiar face to Bulldog athletes will take the reins of the program as longtime softball coach Marchetta Caryer will take charge of the hoops program at Edgerton for the first time and lead a group returning seven letterwinners from a season ago.

Edgerton had just one all-GMC representative a season ago in Brianna Wickerham, and the 5-5 junior guard will look to build on a sophomore campaign that saw her tally four points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while leading the Bulldogs with 15 makes from 3-point range. Leading scorer Rylei Moreno (4.6 ppg) graduates, as do Audrey Schroeder (2.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg) and Abbigail Herman (3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg in 10 games).

“The girls have very positive attitudes and work hard each day to improve their game,” explained Caryer. “They push each other at practice. We have some good shooters and some experience at the varsity level returning from last season.”

Joining Wickerham as varsity returners are a trio of seniors in leading rebounder Dominique Fort (2.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) along with Grace Schroeder (2 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Holly Stark (1.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg. Juniors Noelle Ritter (2.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg), Taylor Smith (3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg) and Addie Cape (3.6 ppg, 0.8 spg) will also look to build off sophomore varsity campaigns.

Changing the culture and getting Edgerton out of the conference cellar will take a shift in mindset and belief, according to Caryer.

“Right now, it’s about the girls learning to overcome adversity and playing hard with intensity for four quarters,” said the Bulldog mentor. “Last season is over with and the girls have to realize they’re better than this and understand what it takes to get to where we want the program to be.”

Rounding out the varsity roster are 5-11 junior Luisa Rudersdorf, the tallest player on the varsity roster, along with sophomore Clara Gerschutz and juniors McKenna Warner and Molly Hennessey.

The Bulldogs will start their season out with a home tilt against former conference foe Holgate before a tough stretch of games featuring a trip to defending Buckeye Border Conference champion Montpelier and three straight games against Northwest Ohio Athletic League contenders Wauseon, Archbold and Bryan.

In conference play, Paulding, Ayersville and Tinora will visit Babe Shoup Court while the Bulldogs will travel to Antwerp, defending champion Fairview, Wayne Trace and Hicksville in league contests.

