BRYAN — With nine returning letterwinners back from a team that shared the NWOAL title, Todd Grosjean believes the Bryan Lady Bears are in position to finish at the top of the league standings.
“A strength for this season should be the depth that we have and the experience we have coming back,”said Grosjean. “We return nine letterwinners, including Shallyn Miley, McKendry Semer, Addie Arnold and Kloee Antigo. We also return Brooke Lamberson at the point guard position. We also return Delilah Taylor, Allie Zimmerman and Bree Long, who all saw considerable action last year. Reese Grothaus returns after a knee injury that sidelined her for most of last season.”
Miley was a first team all-NWOAL selection last year after averaging 11 points and 8 rebounds a game last season. Semer (6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds) was named to the second team while Arnold (5.2 points) and Antigo (3.8 points) were honorable mention picks.
The Lady Bears also bring back experience at all positions on the floor. Lamberson, Arnold, Zimmerman, Taylor and Grothaus are guards, Antigo and Long are forwards and Miley and Semer are wings.
“The coaching staff is very excited and hopes this group can come together,” said Grosjean. “We have a lot of kids that want to play and it should be very competitive in practice.”
Even with the wealth of experience, Grosjean is concerned about a spot on the floor.
“Depth inside at the post position and consistent rebounding will be areas of concern for this season,” said the veteran coach.
Bryan joins the list of the other NWOAL schools with experienced players back, which will make the NWOAL race fun to watch.
“The league is extremely competitive and balanced,” said Grosjean. “Every team returns key players. Three teams shared the title last year and that could very well be the case against this season. You cannot take anyone lightly in the NWOAL this season. There are too many good coaches and good players.”
