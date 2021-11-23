BRYAN — Bryan girls basketball will try for an NWOAL three-peat this year after winning their second-straight title last season behind a 7-0 record.
They did that without one of their best players in junior Reese Grothaus who went down with an ACL injury with 10 games left in the season. Grothaus is back for her junior season after averaging 11 points per game before she went down and still earning an honorable mention All-NWOAL selection.
She’ll have to lead a team though that lost a large senior core to graduation last year. Shallyn Miley, who is playing college ball at Lourdes University, averaged 10 points per game and 5.2 rebounds en route to a first team All-NWOAL selection. McKendry Semer averaged 10 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game for a second-team All-NWOAL selection. Brooke Lamberson is the lone guard lost for the Golden Bears to graduation (5 ppg, 2.7 assists).
The loss of Lamberson will surely leave a hole at the point guard position, but Bryan will bring back a good number of guards this season. Forwards, however, is a different story as four of their five seniors from last year were forwards.
“We graduated five seniors that provided us great leadership. All five filled their roles and were extremely unselfish,“ 15th-year head coach Todd Grosjean said. “Lost to graduation were some very tall, long, and athletic seniors. Four of our five seniors were our leading rebounders. We will need to rebound collectively. We also graduated some very good defenders and toughness.”
While they might be thinner in the paint as a result of graduation, they return a trio of senior guards to play alongside Grothaus.
Addie Arnold, a 5-6 guard, returns after averaging 5.9 points per game and earning an honorable mention All-NWOAL selection, as do Delilah Taylor (5-2, 5 ppg) and Allie Zimmerman (5-2, 3.4 ppg).
“We have a nice nucleus returning. We have some seniors that are great leaders and have had success in other sports and are competitors,” Grosjean said. “We have some very athletic players with some depth. Our quickness should be a strength.
Those returning guards are always nice to have but the team is still going to need depth and the underclassmen of the team that played on a JV team last year that went 20-0 will need to provide that depth.
Sophomores Kailee Thiel (F, 6-0, 2.1 ppg) and Ella Voigt (G, 5-7, 1 ppg) saw time on both JV and varsity last season. Junior forward Blayze Langenderfer (5-7 1.2 ppg), spilt time as a sophomore as well.
Ella Miller, Ella Rau and Marah Smith are also players from that JV team that will see looks on varsity this year.
“We will need some underclassmen to step in and fill some roles that were vacated from last year’s team. We will again hang our hat on our defense and hopefully our defense will keep us in games,” Grosjean said.
The Golden Bears will kick off their season Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Tinora high school, with their home opener being the following Tuesday against Wayne Trace. Their opening league contest will be at home against Swanton on Friday, Dec. 17.
“We have a very challenging non-league schedule this season with Marion Local, Lima Bath, Napoleon, Liberty Benton, St. Marys, Van Wert and Lake,” Grosjean said.
