PIONEER — Scoring machine Madison Brown is back for a North Central team that looks to vie for a Buckeye Border Conference title after finishing middle of the pack last season.
The Eagles were led to a 12-11 overall record and 6-6 conference record behind the contributions of Brown (Sr., 5-5), who averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season en route to a first team all-BBC selection.
Fellow seniors Lauren Balser (5-5, second team all-BBC, 6.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 apg) and volleyball standout Kendal Bonney (6-0, 6.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1 apg), who will man the inside for the Eagles this season.
Isabelle Burnett (Jr., 5-7, 3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg) is the lone returning junior for the Eagles.
“We return four starters from last year’s team with three of them being multiple year letter winners,” first-year head coach and Toledo Whitmer graduate Kim Hutchinson said. “We look to our returning experience as a strength.
But what they have in returning experience, they don’t quite have in depth as the team will look for new pieces to fill in some of the holes left by the four letterwinnes lost from last season. The losses of Kendee Hollstein (5-9, 4.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Kristen Hickman (5-7, 2.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg) will hurt the Eagles depth down low.
“Lack of depth and experience will be challenges for us this season,” Hutchinson admitted. “However, the younger players are working very hard in practice and will be depended on to contribute at the varsity level.”
A senior, junior, three sophomores and two freshmen will all compete to fill in those needed depth spots for the Eagles.
After falling in district semifinals last season, the Eagles want to find themselves in a similar position this year.
“There should be strong parity and competitiveness in the BBC from top to bottom,” Hutchinson said. “Montpelier and Hilltop look to be the favorites. We hope to improve upon our third place finish from last year and make a return trip to districts.”
