EDON — Eight letter winners and seven seniors return to an Edon team that went 7-12 overall and 5-7 in Buckeye Border Conference play last season. Bombers graduate and fifth-year head coach Caela Walker, hopes to use that experience to continue to push up in the BBC standings.
Point guard Carlie Kiess (Sr., 5-6) is the biggest returner as she earned a second team all-BBC nod last year.
Kerrin Towers, Ashley Kaylor, Breanna Heinze, Allison Kaylor, Olivia Mitchell and Natalie Spackman also return in a core of seniors that will guide this team all season.
The Bombers did lose guard Sydney Bignell (three-year letterwinner), and post Paige Briner (three-year letterwinner, BBC HM), but Walker believes that her returners are still the advantage for her team on the season.
“Experience is our strong suit,” Walker, who is 42-45 in her five seasons at the helm of Edon said. “We have eight returners from last year. They work hard, compete and have done a great job of bringing our younger girls along.”
Walker says that they will look for some younger girls to fill in some roles this season, especially with such a large senior class that will need to be replaced after this season.
“We have some young kids doing some nice things, we are excited to continue to develop them and put them in positions to grow and compete,” Walker said.
And while the experience might be the strong suit, that doesn’t come without some downfalls.
“We need to continue to improve on our perimeter shooting,” Walker said. “Our size could also be an issue as when we match up against teams with some height and length, it can be challenging for us on both sides of the ball.”
The Bombers will hope to get over those flaws and propel themselves towards the top of the BBC standings this season.
