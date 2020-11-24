AYERSVILLE — A core of four returning letterwinners will lead the Ayersville girls basketball team for coach Tim Nicely.
Nicely, who has 10 years varsity coaching experience, is back for a second season with the Pilots following a 6-17 campaign in 2020-21.
Ayersville returns juniors Maci Froelich (6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Kacee Okuley (7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds), senior Kaylor Martin (1.3 points, 2.0 rebounds) and sophomore Kaylee Dockery (7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds).
Okuley and Dockery were both honorable mention District 7 last season.
“We have a very experienced group that plays very well together,” said Nicely, who is 94-133 overall as a head coach. “They also work very hard. We also have good size and outside shooting.”
The returnees will look to fill the void of Kryshal Dales (7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds), Taylor Addington (7.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) and Callie Dishop (2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds).
Addington was a second-team all-GMC selection. Dales was an honorable mention pick. They were both District 7 honorable mention picks.
Also back is sophomore Neva Sheets, who say varsity action as well. They will be joined by a pair of freshmen in Taylor Craft and Ally Schindler.
“I think with the experience coming back, along with the freshmen, we should be very competitive,” noted Nicely.
Numbers are one weakness of the Pilots. They currently have just 13 players in the high school program.
“An untested bench and youth are weaknesses,” admitted Nicely.
The Pilots, who finished third in the GMC season, might be chasing the same two teams in front of them.
“Fairview and Wayne Trace will be the teams to beat,” Nicely said of the GMC race.
