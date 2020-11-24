ARCHBOLD – With nine returning letterwinners, Archbold is looking to improve upon a season where they claimed a piece of the NWOAL title, but fell short in the postseason, losing to Elmwood in a Division III sectional final.
“Nine returning letterwinners from a team that tied for the NWOAL championship a year ago is a strength,” said Brian Ziegler, who is now 242-54 all time as the Archbold girls coach.
The top returning scorer is senior Kylie Sauder, who brings back 11.8 points per game. She is one of three seniors, with Delaney Garrow (1.8 points) and Kiera Gensler (2.1 points) coming back. The team also has three returning juniors in Karsyn Hostetler (3.3), Addison Ziegler (4.6) and Harley Phillips (4.5). Sophomores Leah McQuade and Sophie Rupp also saw action with the varsity team with Addison Moyer.
The team did lose its second-best scorer in Abi Borojevich, who scored 10.6 points and pulled down 3.3 rebounds a game. She will play this season at Spring Arbor University.
“We lost scoring to graduation,” admitted Ziegler. “Most of the returning players will need to play a bigger role. How quickly they progress into roles will determine our season.”
With a lot of returning talent in the league, Ziegler is expecting a tough league slate in the NWOAL.
“The NWOAL race should be as balanced as last year,” said Ziegler. “Several teams should be in contention.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.