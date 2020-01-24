EDGERTON — Ayersville came up short of an opportunity to keep pace atop the Green Meadows Conference standings as Edgerton dealt the Pilots their first GMC loss of the year in girls hoops action on Thursday, 61-52.
Ally Cape rained down six 3-pointers and poured in 28 points for the Bulldogs (4-12, 1-3 GMC), who got the separation they needed with a 19-8 third quarter advantage. Coral Picillo added 13 markers.
Kaylee Dockery and Callie Dishop each scored 13 points for the Pilots (5-11, 3-1 GMC) while Kryshel Dales added 10.
AYERSVILLE (52) - Sheets 0; Dishop 13; Addington 7; Martin 0; Dockery 13; Froelich 7; Limbaugh 0; Dales 10; Okuley 2. Totals 17-13-52.
EDGERTON (61) — Siebenaler 9; Picillo 13; Cape 28; McNally 4; Leppelmeier 4; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 0; Moreno 3. Totals 23-9-61.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Dishop 3, Dockery 2. Edgerton — Cape 6. Turnovers: Ayersville 19, Edgerton 19.
Ayersville 14 11 8 19 — 52
Edgerton 12 14 19 16 — 61
Reserves: Edgerton, 19-18.
Tinora 44, Holgate 34
Tristen Norden had 11 points for Tinora as the Rams posted a 44-34 home win against Holgate for their first GMC triumph of the season.
Liv Mueller added 10 points for the Rams (2-15, 1-3 GMC), which snapped a 10-game losing streak with the victory.
Raena Willett led Holgate (1-14, 1-3) with 18 points.
HOLGATE (34) - Willett 18; Schuller 8; Clark 6; Altman 2.
TINORA (44) - Norden 11; Mueller 10; Okuley 8; Frazer 7; Harr 5; Meyer 3.
Holgate 7 10 9 8 — 34
Tinora 10 8 15 11 — 44
Reserves: Tinora, 27-19.
Antwerp 30, Hicksville 23
ANTWERP — Antwerp tallied a mark in the GMC win column in a low-scoring victory over Hicksville.
Karsyn Brumett was the lone player in double figures for either side, hitting two treys and five free throws for 11 points for the Archers (7-8, 1-3 GMC). Heather Oberlin added nine points and eight boards.
Avery Slattery and Kenzie Schroeder put up nine points apiece for the Aces, which fell to 6-10 (2-2 GMC).
HICKSVILLE (23) — Slattery 9; Phillips 0; Schroeder 9; Villena 2; Smith 0; Bergman 1; Crall 2; Eicher 0; Monroe 0. Totals 8-3-23.
ANTWERP (30) — Miller 0; Coppes 2; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 2; Gomez 6; Brumett 11; Brewer 0; Oberlin 9. Totals 8-11-30.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery 3, Schroeder. Antwerp — Brumett 2, Gomez. Rebounds: Antwerp 26 (Oberlin 8), Hicksville 23 (Schroeder 9). Turnovers: Hicksville 17, Antwerp 10.
Hicksville 2 4 11 6 — 23
Antwerp 8 4 8 10 — 30
Paulding 55,
Delphos Jefferson 54
PAULDING — Host Paulding needed to outscore the visitors 16-14 in the final period to pull out a 55-54 win at home over Delphos Jefferson in Northwest Conference action.
Chelsi Giesige poured in 25 points for the Panthers (15-3, 4-2), shooting 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the final period and 12-of-14 for the game. Audrey Giesige added 14 points, eight coming in the opening stanza.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (54) - Buzard 3; Stewart 17; Lindeman 5; Dewel 11; Mawhorr 0; McGue 12; Bridges 3; Brinkman 5. Totals 22-8-54.
PAULDING (55) - Parratt 4; McCullough 2; Pease 9; Egnor 0; C. Giesige 25; A. Giesige 14; Strayer 0; Estle 1. Totals 16-17-55.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson — Stewart 2, Buzard, McGue. Paulding — A. Giesige 4, Pease, C. Giesige.
Jefferson 9 14 17 14 — 54
Paulding 13 10 16 16 — 55
Bryan 42, Archbold 21
BRYAN — Bryan stayed in the hunt for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball race with a 42-21 win against Archbold.
Shallyn Miley led the Bears (12-4, 3-1) with 12 points.
Kylie Sauder paced Archbold (9-6, 2-2) with eight points.
ARCHBOLD (21) - Rodriguez 4; Hostetler 0; Gensler 0; McQuade 0; Borojevich 4; Rupp 0; Garrow 2; Sauder 8; Ziegler 3; Phillips 0. Totals 5-10-21.
BRYAN (42) - Taylor 3; Semer 8; Miley 12; Zimmerman 3; Cupp 3; Lamberson 2; Burdge 0; Arnold 3; Langenderfer 0; Long 8; Antigo 0. Totals 16-5-42.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Borojevich. Bryan — Taylor, Miley, Zimmerman, Cupp, Arnold.
Archbold 6 8 4 3 — 21
Bryan 13 12 6 11 — 42
Wauseon 41, L. Center 32
LIBERTY CENTER — Wauseon stayed a game back of the league leaders in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with a 41-32 win at Liberty Center.
Marisa Seiler was the only player to get in double figures for the Indians, leading the Tribe (13-3, 3-1) with 11 points.
Cassidy Chapa had 12 points for the Tigers (7-9, 0-4).
WAUSEON (41) - Smith 0; Pelok 8; Raabe 2; Seiler 11; Hutchinson 0; Carroll 5; Aeschliman 3; Zirkle 6; Meyer 4; Osley 2. Totals 13-10-41.
LIBERTY CENTER (32) - Armey 1; Hollenbaugh 0; Long 0; Orr 0; Chapa 12; Young 4; Graber 9; Engler 2; Giesige 2; Heath 2. Totals 12-4-32.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 3, Carroll, Aeschliman. Liberty Center — Graber 3, Young.
Wauseon 11 12 5 13 — 41
Liberty Center 11 8 4 9 — 32
Reserves: Wauseon, 40-34.
Swanton 58, P. Henry 49
HAMLER — Swanton jumped out to a 28-18 halftime, en route to a 58-49n win over Patrick Henry.
Frankie Nelson led three Swanton players with 13 points, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 10-4 and 2-2 in the NWOAL. Aricka Lutz put in 12 points and Averie Lutz added 10.
Kayla Prigge had 14 points, while Carissa Sonnenberg had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Rachel Nickels added 10 points for Patrick Henry (8-6, 1-3 NWOAL).
SWANTON (58) — Truckor 2; Ar. Lutz 12; Pine 8; Nelson 13; Dohm 2; Av. Lutz 10; Waddell 5; Oakes 4; Sarvo 2. Totals 18-18-58.
PATRICK HENRY (49) — Sonnenberg 8; Nickels 10; Rosebrook 13; H. Meyer o; VanDeBusche 0; Bostelman 0; Weber 0; K. Prigge 14; Fintel 2; Vance 2. Totals 16-11-49.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Nelson 3, Av. Lutz. Patrick Henry — K. Prigge 3, Nickels 2, Sonnenberg. Rebounds: Swanton not available, Patrick Henry 34 (Rosebrook 11).
Swanton 10 18 13 17 — 58
Patrick Henry 6 12 11 21 — 49
Reserves: Swanton, 26-22.
Delta 46, Evergreen 40
DELTA — Delta stayed unbeaten in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball action as the Panthers held off Evergreen 46-40.
Brooklyn Wymer and Khloe Weber led a balanced Delta (13-2, 4-0) attack with 11 points each.
Savannah VanOstrand led the Vikings (7-9, 1-3) with 12 points.
EVERGREEN (40) — Ni. Brand 2; VanOstrand 12; Ni. Brand 0; Woodring 0; Bowser 8; Radel 6; Foster 0; Keifer 9; Lumbrezer 3. Totals 12-8-40.
DELTA (46) — Ford 1; Rouleau 2; Bra. Wymer 9; Green 9; Bro. Wymer 11; Culler 3; Weber 11. Totals 13-17-46.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Keifer 3, Radel 2, VanOstrand, Bowser, Lumbrezer. Delta — Bra. Wymer 2, Weber.
Evergreen 14 4 11 11 — 40
Delta 13 14 7 12 — 46
Montpelier 43, Fayette 27
FAYETTE — Montpelier took an eight-point lead at the half and pulled away in the second half to get a Buckeye Border Conference win on the road 43-27 at Fayette.
Ali Repp had 12 points and Halie Rose added 11 to lead the Locos (9-7, 7-3).
Trista Fruchey led Fayette (10-6, 6-3) with 14 points.
MONTPELIER (43) - Bumb 5; Fritsch 6; Rose 11; Steffes 0; McCord 6; Richmire 0; Page 3; Repp 12; Schlosser 0. Totals 16-3-43.
FAYETTE (27) - Bentley 3; Figgins 0; Bingman 0; Brown 0; Gaona 6; Leininger 2; Robinson 2; Fruchey 14; Reinking 0. Totals 9-7-27.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Rose 3, Bumb, Fritsch, Repp. Fayette — Gaona 2.
Montpelier 8 11 11 13 — 43
Fayette 4 7 6 10 — 27
Stryker 40, N. Central 33
PIONEER — Stryker took a small 13-9 lead after one quarter and pulled away to grab a 40-33 Buckeye Border Conference win at North Central.
Courtney Stewart paced the Panthers (9-9, 5-4) with 12 points. Sage Woolace chipped in 11.
Madison Brown had 11 points for North Central (6-12, 4-6).
STRYKER (40) - Grice 0; Myers 4; Cadwell 3; Stewart 12; Fulk 4; Blevins 6; Woolace 11; Cox 0. Totals 13-12-40.
NORTH CENTRAL (33) - Brown 11; Balser 0; Hickman 4; Westfall 3; Bonney 4; Siebeneck 2; Elser 0; Fenicle 4; Hollstein 3; Burnett 2. Totals 12-7-33.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Myers, Stewart. North Central — Westfall, Hollstein.
Stryker 13 7 6 14 — 40
North Central 9 4 7 13 — 33
Pettisville 32, Hilltop 26
PETTISVILLE — Jessica McWatters tallied 13 points and Mikayla Graber added 12 points for Pettisville in a 32-26 win over Hilltop.
Pettisville improved to 3-13 and 3-7 in the BBC with the win.
Leanna Baker led Hilltop (4-12, 1-8 BBC) with eight points.
HILLTOP (26) — Maddox 2; Horton 5; Brenner 6; Jermeay 2; Barnum 1; Baker 8; Bailey 2. Totals 10-6-26.
PETTISVILLE (32) — McWatters 13; Hartzler 1; Graber 12; Sauder 2; Grieser 3; Borden 1. Totals 7-13-32.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters 3, Graber 2. Rebounds: Hilltop 30, Pettisville 25. Turnovers: Hilltop 14, Pettisville 18.
Hilltop 8 3 8 7 — 26
Pettisville 3 9 10 10 — 32
Reserves: Hilltop won.
Ottoville 47,
Fort Jennings 36
OTTOVILLE — Nicole Knippen netted 17 points to help Ottoville top PCL rival Fort Jennings, 47-36.
Jocelyn Geise added 11 points for Ottoville (10-7, 5-1 PCL).
Kristen Luersman put in 17 points for Ft. Jennings (2-16, 1-5 PCL).
FORT JENNINGS (36) — Meyer 0; Koester 0; Gilchrist 0; Faust 8; Dickman 0; Fitzpatrick 5; Luersman 17; Wieging 6. Totals 15-4-36.
OTTOVILLE (47) — Geise 11; Thomas 4; Honigford 6; Kramer 5; Knippen 17; Gamble 0; German 0; Gamble 2; Leis 0; Hoersten 2. Totals 16-12-47.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings — Faust 2. Ottoville — Honigford, Kramer, Knippen.
Ft. Jennings 5 7 15 9 — 36
Ottoville 10 13 14 10 — 47
