PAULDING — Chelsi Giesige led all scorers with 20 points as Paulding rolled to a 61-31 non-league win at home against Holgate.
A total of 11 players reached the scoring column for the Panthers, who improved to 7-1 on the season.
Reana Willett led the Tigers (0-7) with 12 points. Justne Eis added 10.
HOLGATE (31) – E. Willett 2; R. Willett 12, Schiller 4, Meyer 2; Clark 1; Eis 10. Totals 12-1-31.
PAULDING (61) – Parratt 4; McCullough 4; Pease 4; Egnor 9; C. Giesige 20; Manz 2; Bakle 2; Ankney 2; A. Giesige 2; Strayer 2; Estle 6. Totals 25-8-61.
Three-point goals: Holgate – R. Willett. Paulding – Egnor, C. Giesige, Ankney.
Holgate 4 5 12 10 – 31
Paulding 15 14 18 14 — 61
Delta 51, Fairview 46
DELTA — Delta improved to 5-1 on the season with a 51-46 win over Fairview in non league action.
Brooklyn Green led the Panthers with 22 points. Reagan Rouleau added 12.
Carrie Zeedyk led Fairview (5-3) with 13 points while Riley Mealer added 11.
FAIRVIEW (46) — Mealer 11; Cline 9; Marshall 7; Mavis 6; Zeedyk 13.
DELTA (51) — Green 22; Rouleau 12; Bra. Wymer 7; Weber 4; Culler 4; Bro. Wymer 2.
Fairview 11 13 15 7 — 46
Delta 9 12 17 13 — 51
Wauseon 58,
Ayersville 39
WAUSEON — Wauseon improved to 6-1 on the season with a 58-39 win over visiting Ayersville in non league action.
Sam Aeschliman led Wauseon with 16 points while Marisa Seiler added 13 points for the Lady Indians.
Kacee Okuley led Ayersville (1-5) with 12 points.
AYERSVILLE (39) — Dishop 2; Addington 7; Martin 2; Dockery 5; Froelich 6; Dales 4; Retcher 1; Okuley 12. Totals 15-8-39.
WAUSEON (58) — Smith 2; Wendt 0; Pelok 5; Raabe 5; Seiler 13; Aeschliman 16; Zirkle 6; Meyer 5; Osley 2. Totals 21-19-58.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Addington. Wauseon- Aeschliman 3; Seiler.
Ayersville 12 3 11 13 — 39
Wauseon 21 13 6 18 — 58
Reserves: Wauseon, 32-16.
Patrick Henry 62,
Tinora 29
Patrick Henry put three players in double figures, to defeat Tinora, 62-29.
Kayla Prigge netted 12 points, Callie Seedorf had 11 points and Kenzie Vance added 10 points for Patrick Henry (4-1).
Emily Harr and Liv Mueller each put in six points for Tinora (1-6).
PATRICK HENRY (62) — Prigge 12; Seedorf 11; Vance 10; Nickels 9; Sonnenberg 7; Rosebrook 4; Meyer 3; VanDeBusche 2; Weber 2; Fintel 2. Totals 62.
TINORA (29) — Harr 6; Mueller 6; Norden 5; Henry 4; Okuley 3; Nagel 3; Frazer 2; Meyer 2. Totals 29.
Patrick Henry 13 15 19 15 — 62
Tinora 2 6 12 9 — 29
Reserves: Tinora, 31-28.
Napoleon 70, Liberty Center 23
LIBERTY CENTER — The Lady Cats of Napoleon continued their dominance on the hardwood with a 70-23 blasting of host Liberty Center.
Taylor Strock led Napoleon (7-0) with 19 points while Shae Pedroza added 15 points and Caely Ressler dropped in 11 for the Lady Cats.
Cassidy Chapa led Liberty Center (4-4) with eight points.
NAPOLEON (70) — Rieger 2; Bostelman 3; Lankenau 5; Durham 0; S. Pedroza 15; Hopkins 0 Strock 19; E.Pedroza 6; Helberg 5; Ressler 11; Good 4. Totals 28-6-70.
LIBERTY CENTER (23) — Hollenbaugh 4; Perry 3; Mohler 0; Long 0; Orr 2; Chapa 8; Young 3; Engler 3; Heath 0. Totals 8-3-23.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — S.Pedroza 3, Rieger, Lankenau, Strock, Helberg, Ressler. Liberty Center — Perry, Engler.
Napoleon 25 20 16 9 — 70
Liberty Center 5 7 6 11 — 23
Columbus Grove 44, Kalida 35
COLUMBUS GROVE — The host Bulldogs improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Putnam County League with a 44-35 win over Kalida.
Angel Schneider did everything for Columbus Grove, leading the Bulldogs with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Abby Gladwell added 13 points for the winners.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, trailing by nine at the end of the opening period and two at the half.
Grace Klausing led the Wildcats (2-4, 1-1 PCL) with 14 points.
KALIDA (35) — Siebenek 5; Klausing 14; Maag 8; Vennekotter 2; Smith 3; Erhart 3. Totals 13-3-35.
COLUMBUS GROVE (44) — Schneider 15; Downing 7; King 2; Gladwell 13; Ridenour 7. Totals 16-8-44.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Klausing 2, Maag 2, Siebenek, Erhart. Columbus Grove — Gladwell 2, Downing, Ridenour. Rebounds: Kalida 18, Columbus Grove 28. Turnovers: Kalida 13, Columbus Grove 9.
Kalida 16 4 8 7 — 35
Col. Grove 7 11 14 12 — 44
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 23-11.
Miller City 55, Leipsic 52
MILLER CITY — The Wildcats were able to rally in the final quarter to get a big win at home in the Putnam Count League, defeating Leipsic 55-52.
Miller City entered the final stanza down 43-40.
Carley Hermiller led the way for the winners with 20 points. Natalie Koenig added 19 points as Miller City improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the PCL.
Marisa Hermiller and Whitney Langhals each had 12 points for Leipsic (4-2, 2-1). Jocie Hermiller added 10 points.
LEIPSIC (52) — Scheckelhoff 8; Kirkendall 2; Schroeder 2; M. Hermiller 12; Langhals 12; Martinez 6; J. Hermiller 10. Totals 22-4-52.
MILLER CITY (55) — Lammers 8; Kuhlman 6; Teders 2; C. Hermiller 20; Koenig 19. Totals 20-6-55.
Three-point goals: Leipsic — Martinez 2, M. Hermiller, Langhals. Miller City — C. Hermiller 6, Kuhlman 2, Lammers.
Leipsic 8 18 17 9 — 52
Miller City 13 12 15 15 — 55
Reserves: Miller City, 25-18.
