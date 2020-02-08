HAMLER — Patrick Henry overcame a 17-12 deficit in the first half to outscore Bryan 32-18 in the second half for a 44-35 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory on Friday in a game postponed from Thursday by weather.
Kenzie Vance led the Patriots (10-10, 3-4 NWOAL) with 12 points while Carissa Rosebrook added 10.
Shallyn Miley scored 10 points for the Golden Bears (15-6, 4-3 NWOAL).
BRYAN (35) — Taylor 3; Semer 4; Miley 10; Grothaus 2; Zimmerman 0; Cupp 5; Lamberson 2; Burdge 0; Arnold 6; Long 2; Antigo 1. Totals 13-6-35.
PATRICK HENRY (44) — Sonnenberg 7; Nickels 8; Rosebrook 10; Meyer 0; Prigge 5; Fintel 2; Vance 12. Totals 13-14-44.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Taylor, Cupp, Arnold. Patrick Henry — Nickels 2, Sonnenberg, Prigge.
Bryan 13 4 11 7 — 35
Patrick Henry 6 6 14 18 — 44
