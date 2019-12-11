PAULDING — Big runs have been the key to success for the Paulding Lady Panthers in the early portion of the 2019-2020 girls basketball season.
That was the case again Tuesday night.
Paulding scored the final ten points of the third quarter in a three-minute span and used that run to pull away from visiting Wayne Trace for a 53-43 victory over the Raiders at the ‘Jungle.’
The Lady Panthers turned a 31-30 deficit into a 40-31 lead at the end of three periods and never looked back as Paulding improved to 5-0 on the season.
“I am so proud of the girls,” noted Panther head coach Matt Arellano. “We have been able to put together runs all year and that has been a big thing for us. It was big again tonight.”
Trailing 31-30 after a Katie Stoller basket for the Lady Raiders, it was all Panthers the rest of the period.
A three-pointer from Sydney McCullough ignited the spurt before two free throws from Chelsi Giesige put the Paulding lead at 35-31.
After Janae Pease scored on a layup, the maroon and white pushed the margin to 40-31 on a three-pointer by Audrey Giesige just before the third quarter buzzer.
“We had a lot of girls step up and make plays tonight,” added Arellano. “I thought Chelsi and Sydney both played really well tonight and we needed that. I am so proud of the way they stepped up.”
Paulding extended the lead to 48-37 in the fourth quarter on a Sadie Estle basket before Wayne Trace made its final run.
Consecutive baskets from Rachel Stoller and Miriam Sinn closed the Raiders within 48-41 before a pair of Miriam Sinn foul shots cut the deficit to 48-43.
However, Wayne Trace would not score again as the Panthers went on to post the 53-43 win.
“Paulding has a good basketball team and they played well tonight,” commented Raider mentor Bethany DeJarnett. “They are going to win a lot of basketball games.”
The two teams played virtually even through the first two quarters, with Wayne Trace taking an 11-10 advantage after one quarter before Paulding rallied late in the first half.
Tied at 15-15, the Raiders’ Katie Stoller connected on a three-pointer to give the Raiders an 18-15 advantage.
Paulding, though, responded.
A three-pointer by McCullough followed by a basket from McCullough gave the Panthers their first lead of the contest at the 1:02 mark of the second quarter at 20-18.
Leigha Egnor then added a trey for the Panthers to push the margin to 23-18 but Wayne Trace’s Claire Sinn quickly answered with a three-pointer to get the Raiders within 23-21 at the break.
“We didn’t shoot the ball the way we were capable and Paulding hit some big shots,” added DeJarnett.
Chelsi Giesige led all scorers in the contest with 18 points and McCullough chipped in ten for the Lady Panthers. Janae Pease paced Paulding on the boards with eight.
Katrina Stoller paced Wayne Trace with ten markers while Claire Sinn added nine points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Gracie Shepherd picked up seven points and 11 boards for the Raiders, who fall to 3-1.
Paulding returns to action on Thursday as the Panthers host Spencerville in Northwest Conference action. Wayne Trace hits the court again on Tuesday as the Raiders visit Van Wert.
WAYNE TRACE (43) - C. Sinn 9; Katie Stoller 5; M. Sinn 6; Shepherd 7; Katrina Stoller 8; R. Stoller 6; Daeger 2.
PAULDING (53) - Parrett 5; McCullough 11; Pease 2; Egnor 7; C. Giesige 18; A. Giesige 6; Strayer 2; Estle 2.
Wayne Trace 11 10 10 12 — 43
Paulding 10 13 17 13 — 53
