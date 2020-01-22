Records were deceiving following Tuesday’s non-league clash at Alan R. Moore Gymnasium as 13-3 Paulding matched up with a 1-14 Tinora squad.
The youthful Rams fought valiantly, competing with the red-hot Panthers before the visitors pulled away to claim their seventh straight win, 55-43.
Paulding (14-3) saw a 31-20 lead early in the third quarter nibbled down to six on Tinora buckets from Amanda Meyer and freshman Liv Mueller in a contest that saw the Panthers trail just two times, both coming in the game’s first three minutes.
However, Paulding sophomore Janae Pease found her shot and then some following Mueller’s 3-ball, hitting three straight shots along with a Chelsi Giesige triple and Sadie Estle putback that added up to a 11-0 Panther run that set things towards the Maroon and White for good.
“One thing I don’t think we lacked today was effort or energy,” said Paulding coach Matt Arellano, whose squad is already assured of its first winning record in 16 years. “I just think that we need to be reminded of some things we need to do. Once we did that, they started executing things, got better.
“Give great credit to Tinora, though. They made shots tonight and they hit some threes and I thought they did a great job as a really young team. They’re only going to get better.”
Trailing by 14 entering the fourth stanza, the Rams (1-15) found the free throw line 10 times in the period on repeated drives to the bucket, but were only able to chip the lead down to 12 on a pair of Kylee Okuley free throws and a Mueller triple with 31 seconds left.
“I thought we did a fairly good job of handling their pressure but the turnovers just happened in spurts,” said Tinora coach Kyle Tietje, as the Rams suffered their 10th consecutive defeat. “We just got tired, we’re not very deep right now, we’re really only rotating seven kids and they’re getting to the point where they’re probably about to hit the wall.
“You take the good with the bad. We have kids that won’t quit. Despite our record, we’re still having great practices and we’re getting better. We’re learning.”
The first quarter saw an inspired effort from the hosts, which shot 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe to nearly halve their game total from Friday’s 34-31 loss to Hicksville.
Sophomore Amanda Meyer and junior Tristen Norden each netted five points in the period to spur the Rams to 14 points and just a four-point hole against a Paulding squad that had won eight of 10.
A banged-up senior standout Chelsi Giesige came out firing early, with six points while Pease added five points along with buckets from junior Jalynn Parrett and senior guard Sydney McCullough.
For every mini-run the Panthers tallied in the first half, the Rams seemed to have an answer for. A three-point play from Pease that put Paulding up 23-16 midway through the second quarter was countered by buckets from Mueller and Okuley.
The loss is another tally in the wrong column for the Rams this season, which have felt the growing pains of a lineup that started three freshmen and a sophomore and a roster with no seniors.
“We’ve shown signs of improving in that area, we’ve jus struggled to score all year,” said Tietje. “We know we need to shoot the three ball and shoot it well to be in games with teams that are bigger and stronger than us like Paulding is.”
Meanwhile, Paulding overcame some adversity of its own with an off shooting night that saw the Panthers convert just 21-of-56 from the field (37.5 percent) and 4-of-20 from long range.
However, the Panthers’ three-quarter-court press proved to be too much as the Rams coughed up 25 turnovers, leading to buckets the other way for the Maroon and White.
“This last week and a half, it’s given us a chance to realize how hard it is to win on the road,” noted Arellano. “Regardless of what a team’s record is, it’s hard to win on the road. It wasn’t a shining moment for us tonight but I thought defensively, especially in the second half, we were really, really good.”
Giesige finished with a game-best 17 points, including three longballs, in the victory for Paulding while the sophomore Pease put up a career high in the Panthers’ triumph, netting 16 points.
Lauded Arellano: “Janae was really big for us tonight, she was great. I joked with her in the locker room, if she makes her free throws, she gets 20, but good job by her and good job by the team.”
Mueller canned a pair of treys and paced Tinora with 12 points and Meyer netted 10. Norden had a solid in-and-out game, hitting two treys while leading the Rams with eight boards in a nine-point night.
Tinora will regroup with a home conference tilt on Thursday with Holgate while Paulding will host Northwest Conference foe Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.
PAULDING (55) — Parrett 4; McCullough 6; Pease 16; Egnor 0; C. Giesige 17; Manz 0; Bakle 4; Ankney 0; A. Giesige 4; Estle 4; Strayer 0. Totals 21-56 9-16 55.
TINORA (43) — Meyer 10; Frazer 5; Norden 9; Harr 0; Nagel 2; Hurtt 0; Mueller 12; Okuley 0; Zachrich 0. Totals 14-39 10-16 43.
Three-point goals: Paulding 4-20 (C. Giesige 3, Pease), Tinora 5-20 (Mueller 2, Norden 2, Meyer). Rebounds: Paulding 34 (Estle 8), Tinora 30 (Norden 8). Turnovers: Paulding 16, Tinora 25.
Paulding 18 11 13 13 — 55
Tinora 14 6 8 15 — 43
Reserves: Paulding, 21-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.