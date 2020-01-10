PAULDING — Paulding exploded for 27 points in the fourth quarter, helping secure a 62-46 win over previous league unbeaten Bluffton in Northwest Conference action on Thursday at “The Jungle.”

Chelsi Giesige led Paulding (9-3, 2-2 NWC) with 19 points while Jalynn Parrett had 15 points and Leigha Egnor added 10.

Laykin Garmatter led Bluffton (8-2, 3-1 NWC) with a game-high 22 points, hitting six treys.

BLUFFTON (46) — B. Garmatter 5; L. Garmatter 22; White 2; Stackhouse 8; Bricker 0; Scoles 0; Monday 4; Schaadt 5. Totals 16-7-46.

PAULDING (62) — Parrett 15; McCullough 4; Pease 7 Egnor 10; C. Giesige 19; A.Giesige 7; Strayer 0; Estle 1. Totals 22-7-54.

Three-point goals: Bluffton — L. Garmatter 6, B. Garmatter. Paulding — A. Giesige 2, Parrett.

Bluffton 12 15 5 14 — 46

Paulding 9 12 14 27 — 62

Ottoville 47, Continental 45

CONTINENTAL — Ottoville survived a late charge from Continental to earn a 47-45 Putnam County League victory over the host Pirates.

Nicole Knippen poured in 24 points, including six treys, to lead Ottoville (8-5, 3-1 PCL, No. 19 Division IV) while Kylee Hoersten added 12 points.

Kerri Prowant led Continental (6-7, 0-3 PCL) with 14 points and Alex Hoeffel added 13 for the Lady Pirates.

OTTOVILLE (47) — Honigford 6; Kramer 5; Knippen 24; Hoersten 12. Totals 18-0-47.

CONTINENTAL (45) — Armey 9; Prowant 14; Hoeffel 13; Etter 9. Totals 18-4-45.

Three-point goals: Ottoville — Knippen 6, Honigford 2, Hoersten 2, Kramer. Continental — Prowant 3, Hoeffel, Etter.

Ottoville 13 8 19 7 — 47

Continental 14 14 7 10 — 45

Liberty Benton 39, Kalida 32

KALIDA — State-ranked Liberty-Benton kept Kalida at bay, downing the Wildcats, 39-32

Caitlin Elseser led Liberty-Benton (8-2, No. 11 Division III) with 20 points while Alissa Rhodes dropped in 10.

Abby Wurth led Kalida (6-7) with seven points.

LIBERTY BENTON (39) — C.Elseser 20; Rhodes 10; S.Elseser 5; Willow 4; Deeter 0. Totals 18-7-39.

KALIDA (32) —Wurth 7; Smith 6; Maag 5; Klausing 4; Erhart 4; Vennekotter 3; Siebeneck 3. Totals 16-3-32.

Three-point goals: Liberty Benton — Rhodes 3, S.Elseser. Kalida — Maag, Vennekotter, Siebeneck. Rebounds: Liberty Benton 35, Kalida 20. Turnovers: Liberty Benton 8, Kalida 18.

Liberty Benton 11 13 5 10 — 39

Kalida 6 5 12 9 — 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Lima Bath 36

OTTAWA — In an early-season heavyweight battle for the top spot in the Western Buckeye League, host Ottawa-Glandorf came out on top with a 44-36 win over Lima Bath.

Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1, 4-0 WBL) with 13 points while Brianna Schimmoeller added 12 points. The Titans seized contraol after trailing 23-15 at half with a 15-1 third-quarter advantage.

Ja’Dasia Hardison led Bath (13-2, 3-1 WBL, No. 15 D-II) with 11 points.

LIMA BATH (36) —Dackin 6; Hardison 11; L. Renner 5; Balor 6; R.Clark 2; C. Clark 1; M. Renner 5.

OTTAWA- GLANDORF (44) —Erford 13; Siefker 3; Verhoff 3; Schimmoeler 12; Kaufman 9; Glenn 4.

Three-point goals: Bath — Hardison 2, M.Renner. Ottawa-Glandorf — Schimmoeler 2, Siefker. Rebounds: Bath 22 (M. Renner 7), Ottawa-Glandorf 29 (Kaufman 12). Turnovers: Bath 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 14.

Lima Bath 8 15 1 12 — 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 7 8 15 14 — 44

Reserves: Lima Bath, 43-22.

Columbus Grove 52, Lincolnview 24

LINCOLNVIEW — Columbus Grove took it to Lincolnview with a 52-24 drubbing in NWC action.

Angel Schneider led Columbus Grove (10-2, 4-0 NWC) with a game-high 16 points while Kenzie King dropped in 13 points, including three treys.

COLUMBUS GROVE (52) — Schneider 16; Witteborg 2; Schafer 2; Downing 4; King 13; Thompson 2; Gladwell 4; Ridenour 9. Totals 22-3-52.

LINCOLNVIEW (24) — Ebel 7; Carey 5; Webb 4; Decker 2; King 6; Mendenhall 2. Totals 11-2-24.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — King 3, Ridenour 2. Lincolnview — Ebel, Carey. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 23, Lincolnview 10. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Lincolnview 20.

Columbus Grove 11 14 18 9 — 52

Lincolnview 5 5 10 4 — 24

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 51-29.

Arlington 67,

Pandora-Gilboa 24

PANDORA — Visiting Arlington took a 19-2 lead after one period and stayed in control as the Red Devils knocked off the Rockets 67-24 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Taelor Miller led Pandora-Gilboa (1-10, 0-6 BVC) with seven points and six rebounds.

Kylie Sheets tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds for Arlington (9-4, 4-2). Lindsay Dodds added 14 points.

ARLINGTON (67) – Sheets 22; Dodds 14; Crist 8; Lotz 6; Line 3; Jolliff 3; Dillon 3; Green 3; Amburgey 3; Essinger 2; Agapiou 0; Beach 0. Totals 26-5-67.

PANDORA-GILBOA (24) – Miller 7; Augsburger 4; Fenstermaker 3; Dysert 3; Duling 2; Kinsinger 2; Simons 2; Luttfring 1; Neuenschwander 0; Russell 0. Totals 9-5-24.

Three-point goals: Arlington – Crist 2, Sheets, Dodds, Lotz, Line, Jolliff, Dillon, Green, Amburgey. Pandora-Gilboa – Miller. Rebounds: Arlington 37 (Sheets 12), Pandora-Gilboa 20 (Miller 6). Turnovers: Arlington 14, Pandora-Gilboa 28.

Arlington 19 15 24 9 – 67

Pandora-Gilboa 2 6 7 9 — 24

