Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 40. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 27F. NE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.