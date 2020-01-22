OTTOVILLE — Ottawa-Glandorf built on a 19-11 lead after one and pulled away from Ottoville for a 54-36 victory in girls hoops action on Tuesday.
Erin Kaufman paced the Titans (13-1) with 20 while Brianna Schimmoeller tallied 12.
Nicole Knippen led the Big Green (9-7) with 19 markers.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (54) — Schroeder 0; Erford 8; Siefker 0; Haselman 0; Verhoff 3; Diller 0; Schimmoeller 12; Brinkman 0; Warnecke 3; Kaufman 20; Frey 0; Rich 2; Glenn 6. Totals 24-4-54.
OTTOVILLE (36) — Geise 2; Thomas 4; Honigford 5; Wannemacher 2; Kramer 2; Knippen 19; G. Gamble 0; German 0; F. Gamble 2; Leis 0; Hoersten 0. Totals 12-10-36.
Three-point goals: O-G — Verhoff, Warnecke. Ottoville — Knippen 2.
O-G 19 13 10 12 — 54
Ottoville 11 8 7 10 — 36
Hicksville 55,
Montpelier 44
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville outscored Montpelier 17-11 in the final quarter to win, 55-44.
Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces (5-9) with 16 points while Kennedey Villena added 12.
Ariel Page racked up 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Locomotives (8-7).
MONTPELIER (44) — Bumb 7; Fritsch 4; Rose 3; Steffes 2; McCord 6; Bexten 0; Ricjmire 2; Page 20. Totals 16-10-44.
HICKSVILLE (55) — Slattery 4; Phillips 2; Schroeder 16; Villena 12; Smith 8; Bergman 9; Crall 2; Eicher 2; Monroe 0. Totals 19-16-55.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Bumb, Rose. Hicksville — Slattery. Rebounds: Montpelier 23 (Page 10), Hicksville 34. Turnovers: Montpelier 13, Hicksville 22.
Montpelier 15 8 10 11 — 44
Hicksville 8 19 11 17 — 55
Wayne Trace 49,
Delphos Jefferson 34
HAVILAND – After an even opening quarter, Wayne Trace pulled away with a 15-8 second stanza and posted a 49-34 win over Delphos Jefferson.
Miriam Sinn led the Raiders (12-3) with 17 points. Gracie Shepherd added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Claire Sinn bucketed 13.
Delaney Deuel and Josie McGuire each had nine points for Delphos Jefferson (7-9).
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (34) – Buzard 0; Stewart 5; Lindeman 6; Deuel 9; McGuire 9; Bridges 3; Brinkman 2. Totals 11-11-34.
WAYNE TRACE (49) – C. Sinn 13; Katie Stoller 0; M. Sinn 17; Shepherd 14; Graham 0; Katrina Stoller 3; R. Stoller 2. Totals 20-7-49.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson (1-8) – Stewart 0-3, Lindeman 0-4, McGuire 1-1. Wayne Trace (2-14) – C. Sinn 1-4, Katie Stoller 0-5, M. Sinn 1-4, Katrina Stoller 0-1. Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 17 (Deuel 7), Wayne Trace 31 (Shepherd 11). Turnovers: Delphos Jefferson 16, Wayne Trace 11.
Del. Jefferson 11 8 7 8 — 34
Wayne Trace 11 15 10 13 — 49
Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 43-36.
Continental 48, Antwerp 47
ANTWERP — Continental used a 17-5 advantage in the third quarter to hold off Antwerp, 48-47.
Antwerp had its chances, but made just three of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Addy Armey netted 19 points to lead Continental (8-8), while Cate Etter added 13 points.
Heather Oberlin put in 16 points for the Archers (5-9), while Astianna Coppes had 14 points and Karsyn Brumett added 10.
CONTINENTAL (48) — Armey 19; Prowant 6; Hoeffel 9; Etter 13; Potts 1; Keller 0. Totals 17-8-48.
ANTWERP (47) — Miller 0; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 14; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 0; Gomez 6; Brumett 10; Brewer 1; Oberlin 16. Totals 16-10-47.
Three-point goals: Continental — Armey 2, Prowant 2, Hoeffel, Etter. Antwerp — Brumett 3, Gomez 2.
Continental 9 10 17 12 — 48
Antwerp 9 13 5 20 — 47
Stryker 44, Edgerton 42
EDGERTON – Stryker outscored Edgerton 21-18 in the final period to post a 44-42 win over Edgerton.
Courtney Stewart led the Panthers (8-9) with 16 points.
Ally Cape had 14 points and Coral Picillo added 13 for the Bulldogs (3-12).
STRYKER (44) – Wickerham 0; Grice 2; Myers 3; Cadwell 4; Stewart 16; Fulk 6; Blevins 9; Woolace 4; Cox 0. Totals 15-10-44.
EDGERTON (42) – Siebenaler 6; Picillo 13; Cape 14; McNally 0; Leppelmeier 5; Smith 0; Herman 4; Moreno 0. Totals 18-3-42.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Stewart 2, Myers, Woolace. Edgerton - Picillo, Cape, Leppelmeier
Stryker 5 10 8 21 – 44
Edgerton 7 8 9 18 – 42
Wauseon 49, Pettisville 24
WAUSEON — Wauseon broke open a close ball game by holding Pettisville to seven second-half points in a 49-24 win.
Marisa Seiler netted 18 points and Sydney Zirkle added 14 points for Wauseon (12-3).
Mikayla Graber collected 10 points for Pettisville (2-13).
PETTISVILLE (24) — McWatters 6; Balser 0; Hartzler 2; Graber 10; Sauder 0; Grieser 1; Plank 0; Borden 1; Beck 4; Strauss 0. Totals 9-3-24.
WAUSEON (49) — Barajas 0; Wendt 0; Smith 0; Pelok 2; Vasvery 0; Raabe 2; Rodriguez 0; Roush 0; Seiler 18; Hutchinson 0; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 6; Zirkle 14; Meyer 7; Osley 0. Totals 20-6-49.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Graber 2, McWatters. Wauseon — Seiler 2, Zirkle.
Pettisville 5 12 3 4 — 24
Wauseon 7 15 16 11 — 49
Reserves: Wauseon, 15-9.
Lenawee Christian 63,
Evergreen 39
METAMORA — The top-ranked girls team in Michigan’s Division IV was a little too much for Evergreen as the Cougars of Lenawee Christian knocked off the Vikings, 63-39.
Bre Salenbien dropped 37 points in a winning effort for Lenawee Christian. She tallied 24 points in the third period. Dani Salenbien added 11 points for the Cougars.
Jordan Lumbrezer led Evergreen (7-8) with 13 points. Savannah VanOstrand added 12 and Nicole Brand had 10.
LENAWEE CHRISTIAN (63) – Summer 3; D. Salenbien 11; Scharer 2; Cara Anderson 4; Long 0; B. Salenbien 37; Cat. Anderson 4; Lilly 2; Green 0. Totals 23-10-63.
EVERGREEN (39) – Ni. Brand 10; VamOstrand 12; Peluso 0; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 0; Bowser 2; Radel 0; Foster 0; Keifer 0; Lumbrezer 13. Totals 13-11-39.
Three-point goals: Lenawee Christian – Salenbien 5, Summer, Salenbean. Evergreen – Ni. Brand, Lumbrezer.
Lenawee Christ. 18 11 30 4 — 63
Evergreen 3 18 7 11 — 39
MVCD 34, N. Central 33
PIONEER – Maumee Valley won for the sixth time in seven games as the Hawks came to North Central and scored a 34-33 win over the Eagles.
Syncere Lumsden led the Hawks (6-8) with 10 points.
Madison Brown led all scorers with 13 points for North Central (6-11).
MAUMEE VALLEY (34) – Papocchia 7; Lee 0; Francisco 7; Williams 5; Villa 0; Peek 5; Lumsden 10. Totals 12-8-34.
NORTH CENTRAL (33) – Brown 13; Balser 3; Hickman 4; Westfall 0; Bonney 9; Siebeneck 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 2; Hollstein 2; Burnett 0. Totals 14-3-33.
Three-point goals: Maumee Valley – Francisco, Williams. North Central – Balser, Bonney.
Maumee Valley 8 11 12 3 — 34
North Central 5 11 12 5 — 33
