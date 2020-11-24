PIONEER - It was a middle of the pack finish last season for North Central, who finished 9-15 overall and 6-6 in the BBC in girls basketball.
The Lady Eagles return six players, including junior guard Madison Brown, who averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game last season. Another junior, Kendal Bonney, returns with five points and five rebounds a game.
"We have lots of returning experience and they are familiar with the system," said coach Greg Waidelich, who begins his third season as the head coach.
Another junior in Lauren Balser brings back 4.2 points and 1.3 assists. Three seniors in Kyleigh Westfall, Kristen Hickman and Kendee Hollstein collectively return 7.5 points a game.
Even with the experience, Waidelich would like to see a little more scoring.
"We need to get more confident in our scoring ability," he said.
Joining the experienced group of players are junior guard Erin Elser and sophomore guard Isabelle Burnett.
With the experience group, Waidelich thinks the Lady Eagles can compete in the BBC.
"We have a chance to very competitive in the league and the potential to make a tournament run," said Waidelich.
The North Central coach also believes the rest of the BBC will be good as well.
"The league should be balanced as always," closed Waidelich. "Montpelier returns a lot from a BBC championship team. Any team can beat anyone else on the rigth night."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.