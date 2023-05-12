NAPOLEON — It would take a lot to make a coach with a state title, 145 wins in eight years and a fully-formed culture in place voluntarily leave, but for Napoleon girls hoops mentor Corey Kreinbrink, a move was a must.
Kreinbrink announced Friday morning that he will be departing Napoleon High School after eight seasons as varsity girls basketball coach in order to take over a powerhouse girls hoops program at Dublin Coffman, pending Coffman board approval.
“Coffman has always been a destination place for me and the timing worked out that it could be something I could pursue,” explained Kreinbrink, a Leipsic graduate and son of Hall of Fame Leipsic coach Gary Kreinbrink. “There’s multiple connections for me there and in the Columbus area and in addition, the program at Napoleon is really strong and in a healthy position. There were a lot of factors going into it, not just one decision.”
Kreinbrink is 153-73 in nine years of varsity girls hoops coaching, including one year at North Central before taking over at Napoleon. Prior to a three-year assistant coaching stint with the Eagles, Kreinbrink was a three-year assistant at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea from 2009-12 at the same time as current Coffman athletic director Duane Sheldon was coaching the BW men’s basketball team from 2008-15.
“They’ve been consistently one of the most competitive programs in the state, and there’s some connections with people in the school that I’ve known for 15 years,” said Kreinbrink, who has family in the Columbus area. “It’s never just one thing. The relationships and friendships I’ve made at Napoleon the last eight years, they’re lifelong.”
The now-former Napoleon mentor was a decorated coach in the Ladycats’ recent success, earning OHSBCA Division II State Coach of the Year twice along with two-time Crescent-News, District 7 and AP Northwest District Division II Coach of the Year honors.
Those credentials made him an appealing candidate for the Coffman Shamrock program in a hyper-competitive central Ohio girls hoops scene. Kreinbrink follows a four-year tenure from Adam Banks where the Rocks won 90 of 103 games, reached the Division I regionals three straight years and won four straight Ohio Capital Conference Central Division titles. Banks stepped down from the girls head coaching role to coach the boys team starting next season.
Coffman finished 19-6, reaching the regional semifinals before falling to Pickerington Central, led by a trio of all-Ohio seniors in Wisconsin commit Tessa Grady, BGSU commit Kieryn McGuff (daughter of Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff) and second team all-Ohio guard Jenna Kapyor, who has offers from Akron and Dayton among others.
“It’s the best of the best as far as individual talent throughout that whole conference, there’s no breaks. “It requires an attention to detail and a daily habit of preparation. Fortunately, that’s something we’ve had to have here too with the level of teams we play.”
Kreinbrink took over the Ladycat basketball program in 2015 and led the team to double digit wins in all but one season but it was the final six years of his tenure that made the biggest impact. The program reached the Division II district finals in each of his final six years with the ‘Cats, winning the school’s first-ever district title in 2017-18, the first of two regional trips that ended with semifinal losses to powerhouse Toledo Rogers.
The next two years, however, proved there were even loftier heights to reach. The Napoleon girls set a school record for victories with a 27-0 season in 2019-2020, winning the program’s first-ever regional championship and Northern Lakes League championship before their Division II state semifinal was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
With that painful chapter behind them, the Ladycats took care of business in 2020-21 with a 26-1 season capped by a record-setting 76-44 state championship game victory over Vinton County.
Even with the departures from those state teams, the ‘Cats finished 19-6 two seasons ago and 10-14 this past season, reaching the D-II district finals both years.
Now looking back at the past eight seasons, Kreinbrink has pride not only on the unprecedented achievements the Ladycats have accrued, but the position the program remains in.
“There’s not one or two things that I could pick, there’s too many memories,” said Kreinbrink of lasting memories from his tenure on Briarheath Avenue. “If I’d said in my interview with Napoleon (in 2015) that we’d achieve all this, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the job because they’d have thought I was crazy. The biggest things I’ll take away are the relationships and friendships I’ve built. The kids here, the families and the people of Napoleon are phenomenal, the passion for athletics and for a blue-collar, hard-working attitude of their community is unmatched.
“The past year between grades 3-8, we had over 80 kids on organized teams and even more when you look at the rec league the staff and players run in the winter. We've got lots of kids interested in basketball and they want to work hard at it. As important as anything, we’ve got great people throughout all levels of the program. I’m very confident that the future’s very bright, not only the near future but for years to come.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.