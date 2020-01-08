NAPOLEON — State-ranked Napoleon stayed unbeaten on the year, tallying a 58-36 triumph over visiting Bryan on Tuesday to highlight area girls hoops action.

Caely Ressler put up 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (12-0, No. 2 Division II) while Shae Pedroza added 13 markers.

Shallyn Miley’s 11 points were tops for the Bears (9-3).

BRYAN (36) - Taylor 4; Miller 2; Semer 9; Miley 11; Zimmerman 0; Cupp 4; Lamberson 2; Burdge 2; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 0; Long 0; Antigo 2. Totals 12-11-36.

NAPOLEON (58) - Rieger 3; Bostelman 2; Lankenau 0; Chipps 2; S. Pedroza 13; Strock 6; E. Pedroza 9; Helberg 5; Ressler 14; Good 4. Totals 23-8-58.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Cupp. Napoleon — S. Pedroza, Strock, E. Pedroza, Helberg. Rebounds: Bryan 22, Napoleon 24.

Bryan 8 9 8 11 — 36

Napoleon 16 13 17 12 — 58

Reserves: Napoleon, 43-14.

Stryker 36, Tinora 30

STRYKER — Despite a double-double by Tristen Norden, Stryker prevailed over visiting Tinora, 36-30.

McKenzie Cadwell’s 10 points and six boards paced the Panthers (6-6).

Norden finished with 12 points and 10 caroms in the loss for Tinora, which slipped to 1-11.

TINORA (30) - Norden 12; Okuley 6; Mueller 5; Meyer 4; Harr 2; Nagel 1. Totals 9-7-30.

STRYKER (36) - Cadwell 10; Myers 8; Blevins 8; Woolace 7; Fair 3. Totals 13-8-36.

Three-point goals: Tinora — Norden 2, Okuley 2, Mueller. Stryker — Myers 2. Turnovers: Tinora 15, Stryker 13.

Tinora 9 6 4 11 — 30

Stryker 2 11 12 11 — 36

Reserves: Tinora, 15-8.

Archbold 49, Holgate 25

HOLGATE — Kylie Sauder’s 14 points led the charge for Archbold as the Bluestreaks took down Holgate, 49-25.

Karsyn Hostetler hit three longballs and netted 13 points while Abi Borojevich added 11 for the Streaks (7-4).

Justine Eis put up 12 points for the Tigers (1-11) while Raena Willett added 10.

ARCHBOLD (49) - Rodriguez 4; Hostetler 13; McQuade 0; Borojevich 11; Rupp 2; Garrow 0; Sauder 14; Ziegler 2; Moyer 3; Phillips 0. Totals 17-11-49.

HOLGATE (25) - Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 10; Schuller 1; Altman 0; Meyer 2; Clark 0; Eis 12. Totals 10-3-25.

Three-point goals: Archbold — Hostetler 3, Borojevich. Holgate — R. Willett 2.

Archbold 15 11 14 9 — 49

Holgate 12 2 4 7 — 25

Paulding 54, Delphos St. John’s 51

PAULDING — Paulding boosted its mark to 9-3 on the season following a 54-51 triumph over Delphos St. John’s.

Chelsie Giesge racked up 18 points in the win for the Panthers, which won the rebounding battle, 40-28. Jalynn Parrett added 11 points and Sadie Estle 10.

Melanie Koenig’s 19 points paced the Bluejays (7-7).

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (51) - Hensley 0; Koenig 19; Gaynier 7; Moenter 5; Will 8; Buettner 0; Warsman 3; Friemath 9. Totals 19-7-51.

PAULDING (54) - Parrett 11; McCullough 0; Pease 2; Egnor 5; C. Giesige 18; A. Giesige 8; Strayer 0; Estle 10. Totals 22-3-54.

Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s — Friemuth 3, Will, Moenter, Gaynier. Paulding — Parrett 2, A. Giesige 2, C. Giesige, Egnor. Rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 28, Paulding 40.

Delphos St. John’s 8 15 12 16 — 51

Paulding 15 14 11 14 — 54

Reserves: Paulding, 30-26.

Woodlan (Ind.) 30, Antwerp 28

WOODBURN, Ind. — Antwerp was unable to make a three-point halftime lead hold up in a 30-28 slugfest against Woodlan (Ind.).

Karsyn Brumett put up half the Archers’ total with 14 points, including a pair of treys, while Astianna Coppes hit eight freebies and netted 10 for Antwerp (4-5).

ANTWERP (28) - Miller 0; Coppes 10; M. Reinhard 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 0; Gomez 2; Brumett 14; Brewer 0; Oberlin 2. Totals 8-10-28.

WOODLAN (30) - Krohn 2; Bayman 8; Gentz 0; Kitzmiller 2; E. Smith 0; McMahan 0; Joyce 5; A. Smith 13; Mendenhall 0. Totals 10-9-30.

Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett 2. Woodlan — Joyce. Turnovers: Antwerp 20, Woodlan 9.

Antwerp 9 9 6 4 — 28

Woodlan 6 9 10 5 — 30

Leipsic 55, Patrick Henry 48

LEIPSIC — Leipsic outscored Patrick Henry 20-8 in the fourth quarter to snare a 55-48 triumph.

Marisa Hermiller and Whitney Langhals put up 15 points each for the Vikings (6-5) while Liz Scheckelhoff added 14.

Rachel Nickels netted 14 markers in the loss for PH (7-3).

PATRICK HENRY (48) - Sonnenberg 8; Nickels 14; Rosebrook 8; Meyer 5; Van De Bussche 0; Weber 0; Fintel 4; Vance 9. Totals 21-47 2-9 48.

LEIPSIC (55) - Scheckelhoff 14; Kirkendall 0; Schroeder 3; Berger 6; M. Hermiller 15; Langhals 15; Giron 0; Martinez 0; J. Hermiller 2. Totals 21-52 12-19 55.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Sonnenberg 2, Nickels 2. Leipsic — Langhals. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 24 (Rosebrook 8), Leipsic 33. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 18, Leipsic 20.

Patrick Henry 10 19 11 8 — 48

Leipsic 11 15 9 20 — 55

Reserves: Leipsic, 27-17.

Edgerton 49, Evergreen 44

EDGERTON — Casey Leppelmeier netted 19 points to pace Edgerton in a 49-44 win over visiting Evergreen.

Ally Cape hit a pair of treys in a 15-point night for the Bulldogs (2-9).

Bekah Bowser netted 14 points to lead the Vikings (5-6) while Mady Peluso put up 11.

EVERGREEN (44) - Ni. Brand 1; Van Ostrand 7; Peluso 11; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 0; Bowser 14; Radel 3; Foster 0; Keifer 3; Lumbrezer 3. Totals 16-7-44.

EDGERTON (49) - Siebenaler 4; Picillo 2; Cape 15; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 19; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 7; A. Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals 16-14-49.

Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 4, Keifer. Edgerton — Cape 2, F. Herman. Turnovers: Evergreen 15, Edgerton 22.

Evergreen 12 3 11 18 — 44

Edgerton 13 10 12 14 — 49

Edon 39, Pettisville 23

PETTISVILLE — Claire Radabaugh’s 10 points paced BBC leader Edon in a 39-23 conference triumph at Pettisville.

Ashley Kaylor added eight points on four buckets for the Bombers (7-5, 6-1 BBC), which took advantage of 21 Pettisville turnovers.

Mikayla Graber’s eight points were tops for the Blackbirds (2-9, 2-5 BBC).

EDON (39) - Radabaugh 10; Towers 7; Bignell 2; Bloir 4; Kiess 4; Kaylor 8; Maier 2; Hickman 2. Totals 17-45 4-8 39.

PETTISVILLE (23) - McWatters 4; Hartzler 2; Graber 8; King 7; Borden 2. Totals 10-36 0-1 23.

Three-point goals: Edon 1-4 (Radabaugh), Pettisville 3-13 (Graber 2, King). Rebounds: Edon 24, Pettisville 22. Turnovers: Edon 11, Pettisville 21.

Edon 11 13 7 8 — 39

Pettisville 0 8 6 9 — 23

Reserves: Edon, 30-9.

Montpelier 65, Hilltop 55

WEST UNITY — Ariel Page hit seven buckets and four free throws in an 18-point effort for Montpelier as the Locos downed BBC foe Hilltop, 65-55.

Chelsea McCord and Ali Repp added 12 markers apiece for Montpelier (6-5, 4-3 BBC).

Morgan Norden paced Hilltop (3-9, 0-7 BBC) with 12 points while Alex Horton and Leanna Baker chipped in 10.

MONTPELIER (65) - Bumb 8; Fritsch 4; Rose 3; Steffes 2; McCord 12; Richmire 6; Page 18; Repp 12. Totals 24-12-65.

HILLTOP (55) - Horton 10; La. Baker 4; Norden 12; Brenner 9; Jermeay 4; Barnum 6; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 10. Totals 19-13-55.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Bumb 2, Fritsch, Rose, Repp. Hilltop — Horton, La. Baker, Norden, Brenner.

Montpelier 9 17 16 23 — 65

Hilltop 9 11 16 19 — 55

Reserves: Hilltop, 22-21.

North Central 45, Fayette 28

PIONEER — Madison Brown exploded for 25 points as the Eagles took down Fayette in BBC action, 45-28.

Kendal Bonney chipped in seven points for North Central (5-6, 4-3 BBC), which led 26-10 at the halftime break.

Addisyn Bentley and Trista Fruchey each netted 10 tallies for Fayette (7-4, 5-2 BBC).

FAYETTE (28) - Bentley 10; Figgins 0; Kovar 0; Brown 0; Gaona 2; Leininger 6; Fruchey 10; Reinking 0. Totals 11-6-28.

NORTH CENTRAL (45) - Mad. Brown 25; Zimmerman 2; Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 1; Westfall 6; Bonney 7; Siebeneck 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 0; Hollstein 1; Burnett 0. Totals 18-6-45.

Three-point goals: North Central — Mad. Brown 3.

Fayette 4 6 8 10 — 28

North Central 11 15 8 11 — 45

Kalida 52, Lincolnview 40

MIDDLE POINT — Grace Klausing paced three Kalida players in double digits as the Wildcats evened their season mark with a 52-40 win over Lincolnview.

Klausing’s 14 points led the way for the 6-6 Wildcats while Brenna Smith and McKayla Maag each scored 10.

Kendall Bollenbacher netted 11 points to lead Lincolnview (0-10).

KALIDA (52) - Klausing 14; Smith 10; Maag 10; Wurth 8; Erhart 5; Rampe 3; Siebeneck 2; Vennekotter 0. Totals 23-44 2-4 52.

LINCOLNVIEW (40) - Bollenbacher 11; King 10; Carey 8; Evel 6; Mendenhall 5; Decker 0; Jackman 0; Beair 0; Sellers 0. Totals 17-43 0-0 40.

Three-point goals: Kalida 4-13 (Maag 2, Erhart, Rampe), Lincolnview 6-18 (Carey 2, Ebel 2, Bollenbacher, Mendenhall). Rebounds: Kalida 19 (Erhart 5), Lincolnview 19 (Mendenhall 5). Turnovers: Kalida 9, Lincolnview 18.

Kalida 12 15 11 14 — 52

Lincolnview 15 9 11 5 — 40

Reserves: Kalida, 30-27.

Miller City 50, Delphos Jefferson 43

DELPHOS — Only four players reached the scoring column for Miller City but it was more than enough for the Wildcats in a 50-43 win at Delphos Jefferson.

Natalie Koenig put up 22 points for Miller City (10-1). Abi Lammers and Adrienne Kuhlman each netted 13 markers.

MILLER CITY (50) - Lammers 13; Kuhlman 13; C. Hermiller 2; Koenig 22. Totals 20-9-50.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (43) - Buzard 6; Stewart 11; Lindeman 8; Beuel 10; McGue 4; Bridger 2; Brinkman 2. Totals 18-4-43.

Three-point goals: Miller City — Lammers. Delphos Jefferson — Stewart 3.

Miller City 16 11 9 14 — 50

Del. Jefferson 10 11 9 13 — 43

Lima Bath 57, Ottoville 27

OTTOVILLE — Lima Bath ripped off a 19-4 first-quarter advantage en route to a 57-27 win at Ottoville in a battle of state-ranked squads.

Esther Bolon, Chandler Clark and Ruby Bolon each scored 12 points for the Wildkittens (13-1, No. 15 Division III).

Nicole Knippen put up 15 points in the loss for Ottoville (7-5).

LIMA BATH (57) - Hoehn 0; Dackin 5; Hardison 4; L. Renner 0; Grigsby 0; E. Bolon 12; R. Clark 5; C. Clark 12; R. Bolon 12; Dupay 0; Oliver 0; M. Renner 5; Wilkerson 2. Totals 23-50 6-8 57.

OTTOVILLE (27) - Geise 0; Thomas 1; Honigford 6; P. Wannemacher 0; Kramer 3; Knippen 15; G. Gamble 2; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0; Hoersten 0. Totals 10-44 5-6 27.

Three-point goals: Lima Bath — R. Clark 4, Dackin. Ottoville — Kramer, Knippen. Rebounds: Lima Bath 37 (C. Clark 8), Ottoville 24 (Honigford 5). Turnovers: Lima Bath 14, Ottoville 17.

Lima Bath 19 12 13 13 — 57

Ottoville 4 9 7 7 — 27

Reserves: Lima Bath, 25-14.

