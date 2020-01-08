NAPOLEON — State-ranked Napoleon stayed unbeaten on the year, tallying a 58-36 triumph over visiting Bryan on Tuesday to highlight area girls hoops action.
Caely Ressler put up 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (12-0, No. 2 Division II) while Shae Pedroza added 13 markers.
Shallyn Miley’s 11 points were tops for the Bears (9-3).
BRYAN (36) - Taylor 4; Miller 2; Semer 9; Miley 11; Zimmerman 0; Cupp 4; Lamberson 2; Burdge 2; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 0; Long 0; Antigo 2. Totals 12-11-36.
NAPOLEON (58) - Rieger 3; Bostelman 2; Lankenau 0; Chipps 2; S. Pedroza 13; Strock 6; E. Pedroza 9; Helberg 5; Ressler 14; Good 4. Totals 23-8-58.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Cupp. Napoleon — S. Pedroza, Strock, E. Pedroza, Helberg. Rebounds: Bryan 22, Napoleon 24.
Bryan 8 9 8 11 — 36
Napoleon 16 13 17 12 — 58
Reserves: Napoleon, 43-14.
Stryker 36, Tinora 30
STRYKER — Despite a double-double by Tristen Norden, Stryker prevailed over visiting Tinora, 36-30.
McKenzie Cadwell’s 10 points and six boards paced the Panthers (6-6).
Norden finished with 12 points and 10 caroms in the loss for Tinora, which slipped to 1-11.
TINORA (30) - Norden 12; Okuley 6; Mueller 5; Meyer 4; Harr 2; Nagel 1. Totals 9-7-30.
STRYKER (36) - Cadwell 10; Myers 8; Blevins 8; Woolace 7; Fair 3. Totals 13-8-36.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Norden 2, Okuley 2, Mueller. Stryker — Myers 2. Turnovers: Tinora 15, Stryker 13.
Tinora 9 6 4 11 — 30
Stryker 2 11 12 11 — 36
Reserves: Tinora, 15-8.
Archbold 49, Holgate 25
HOLGATE — Kylie Sauder’s 14 points led the charge for Archbold as the Bluestreaks took down Holgate, 49-25.
Karsyn Hostetler hit three longballs and netted 13 points while Abi Borojevich added 11 for the Streaks (7-4).
Justine Eis put up 12 points for the Tigers (1-11) while Raena Willett added 10.
ARCHBOLD (49) - Rodriguez 4; Hostetler 13; McQuade 0; Borojevich 11; Rupp 2; Garrow 0; Sauder 14; Ziegler 2; Moyer 3; Phillips 0. Totals 17-11-49.
HOLGATE (25) - Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 10; Schuller 1; Altman 0; Meyer 2; Clark 0; Eis 12. Totals 10-3-25.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Hostetler 3, Borojevich. Holgate — R. Willett 2.
Archbold 15 11 14 9 — 49
Holgate 12 2 4 7 — 25
Paulding 54, Delphos St. John’s 51
PAULDING — Paulding boosted its mark to 9-3 on the season following a 54-51 triumph over Delphos St. John’s.
Chelsie Giesge racked up 18 points in the win for the Panthers, which won the rebounding battle, 40-28. Jalynn Parrett added 11 points and Sadie Estle 10.
Melanie Koenig’s 19 points paced the Bluejays (7-7).
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (51) - Hensley 0; Koenig 19; Gaynier 7; Moenter 5; Will 8; Buettner 0; Warsman 3; Friemath 9. Totals 19-7-51.
PAULDING (54) - Parrett 11; McCullough 0; Pease 2; Egnor 5; C. Giesige 18; A. Giesige 8; Strayer 0; Estle 10. Totals 22-3-54.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s — Friemuth 3, Will, Moenter, Gaynier. Paulding — Parrett 2, A. Giesige 2, C. Giesige, Egnor. Rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 28, Paulding 40.
Delphos St. John’s 8 15 12 16 — 51
Paulding 15 14 11 14 — 54
Reserves: Paulding, 30-26.
Woodlan (Ind.) 30, Antwerp 28
WOODBURN, Ind. — Antwerp was unable to make a three-point halftime lead hold up in a 30-28 slugfest against Woodlan (Ind.).
Karsyn Brumett put up half the Archers’ total with 14 points, including a pair of treys, while Astianna Coppes hit eight freebies and netted 10 for Antwerp (4-5).
ANTWERP (28) - Miller 0; Coppes 10; M. Reinhard 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 0; Gomez 2; Brumett 14; Brewer 0; Oberlin 2. Totals 8-10-28.
WOODLAN (30) - Krohn 2; Bayman 8; Gentz 0; Kitzmiller 2; E. Smith 0; McMahan 0; Joyce 5; A. Smith 13; Mendenhall 0. Totals 10-9-30.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett 2. Woodlan — Joyce. Turnovers: Antwerp 20, Woodlan 9.
Antwerp 9 9 6 4 — 28
Woodlan 6 9 10 5 — 30
Leipsic 55, Patrick Henry 48
LEIPSIC — Leipsic outscored Patrick Henry 20-8 in the fourth quarter to snare a 55-48 triumph.
Marisa Hermiller and Whitney Langhals put up 15 points each for the Vikings (6-5) while Liz Scheckelhoff added 14.
Rachel Nickels netted 14 markers in the loss for PH (7-3).
PATRICK HENRY (48) - Sonnenberg 8; Nickels 14; Rosebrook 8; Meyer 5; Van De Bussche 0; Weber 0; Fintel 4; Vance 9. Totals 21-47 2-9 48.
LEIPSIC (55) - Scheckelhoff 14; Kirkendall 0; Schroeder 3; Berger 6; M. Hermiller 15; Langhals 15; Giron 0; Martinez 0; J. Hermiller 2. Totals 21-52 12-19 55.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Sonnenberg 2, Nickels 2. Leipsic — Langhals. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 24 (Rosebrook 8), Leipsic 33. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 18, Leipsic 20.
Patrick Henry 10 19 11 8 — 48
Leipsic 11 15 9 20 — 55
Reserves: Leipsic, 27-17.
Edgerton 49, Evergreen 44
EDGERTON — Casey Leppelmeier netted 19 points to pace Edgerton in a 49-44 win over visiting Evergreen.
Ally Cape hit a pair of treys in a 15-point night for the Bulldogs (2-9).
Bekah Bowser netted 14 points to lead the Vikings (5-6) while Mady Peluso put up 11.
EVERGREEN (44) - Ni. Brand 1; Van Ostrand 7; Peluso 11; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 0; Bowser 14; Radel 3; Foster 0; Keifer 3; Lumbrezer 3. Totals 16-7-44.
EDGERTON (49) - Siebenaler 4; Picillo 2; Cape 15; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 19; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 7; A. Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals 16-14-49.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 4, Keifer. Edgerton — Cape 2, F. Herman. Turnovers: Evergreen 15, Edgerton 22.
Evergreen 12 3 11 18 — 44
Edgerton 13 10 12 14 — 49
Edon 39, Pettisville 23
PETTISVILLE — Claire Radabaugh’s 10 points paced BBC leader Edon in a 39-23 conference triumph at Pettisville.
Ashley Kaylor added eight points on four buckets for the Bombers (7-5, 6-1 BBC), which took advantage of 21 Pettisville turnovers.
Mikayla Graber’s eight points were tops for the Blackbirds (2-9, 2-5 BBC).
EDON (39) - Radabaugh 10; Towers 7; Bignell 2; Bloir 4; Kiess 4; Kaylor 8; Maier 2; Hickman 2. Totals 17-45 4-8 39.
PETTISVILLE (23) - McWatters 4; Hartzler 2; Graber 8; King 7; Borden 2. Totals 10-36 0-1 23.
Three-point goals: Edon 1-4 (Radabaugh), Pettisville 3-13 (Graber 2, King). Rebounds: Edon 24, Pettisville 22. Turnovers: Edon 11, Pettisville 21.
Edon 11 13 7 8 — 39
Pettisville 0 8 6 9 — 23
Reserves: Edon, 30-9.
Montpelier 65, Hilltop 55
WEST UNITY — Ariel Page hit seven buckets and four free throws in an 18-point effort for Montpelier as the Locos downed BBC foe Hilltop, 65-55.
Chelsea McCord and Ali Repp added 12 markers apiece for Montpelier (6-5, 4-3 BBC).
Morgan Norden paced Hilltop (3-9, 0-7 BBC) with 12 points while Alex Horton and Leanna Baker chipped in 10.
MONTPELIER (65) - Bumb 8; Fritsch 4; Rose 3; Steffes 2; McCord 12; Richmire 6; Page 18; Repp 12. Totals 24-12-65.
HILLTOP (55) - Horton 10; La. Baker 4; Norden 12; Brenner 9; Jermeay 4; Barnum 6; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 10. Totals 19-13-55.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Bumb 2, Fritsch, Rose, Repp. Hilltop — Horton, La. Baker, Norden, Brenner.
Montpelier 9 17 16 23 — 65
Hilltop 9 11 16 19 — 55
Reserves: Hilltop, 22-21.
North Central 45, Fayette 28
PIONEER — Madison Brown exploded for 25 points as the Eagles took down Fayette in BBC action, 45-28.
Kendal Bonney chipped in seven points for North Central (5-6, 4-3 BBC), which led 26-10 at the halftime break.
Addisyn Bentley and Trista Fruchey each netted 10 tallies for Fayette (7-4, 5-2 BBC).
FAYETTE (28) - Bentley 10; Figgins 0; Kovar 0; Brown 0; Gaona 2; Leininger 6; Fruchey 10; Reinking 0. Totals 11-6-28.
NORTH CENTRAL (45) - Mad. Brown 25; Zimmerman 2; Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 1; Westfall 6; Bonney 7; Siebeneck 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 0; Hollstein 1; Burnett 0. Totals 18-6-45.
Three-point goals: North Central — Mad. Brown 3.
Fayette 4 6 8 10 — 28
North Central 11 15 8 11 — 45
Kalida 52, Lincolnview 40
MIDDLE POINT — Grace Klausing paced three Kalida players in double digits as the Wildcats evened their season mark with a 52-40 win over Lincolnview.
Klausing’s 14 points led the way for the 6-6 Wildcats while Brenna Smith and McKayla Maag each scored 10.
Kendall Bollenbacher netted 11 points to lead Lincolnview (0-10).
KALIDA (52) - Klausing 14; Smith 10; Maag 10; Wurth 8; Erhart 5; Rampe 3; Siebeneck 2; Vennekotter 0. Totals 23-44 2-4 52.
LINCOLNVIEW (40) - Bollenbacher 11; King 10; Carey 8; Evel 6; Mendenhall 5; Decker 0; Jackman 0; Beair 0; Sellers 0. Totals 17-43 0-0 40.
Three-point goals: Kalida 4-13 (Maag 2, Erhart, Rampe), Lincolnview 6-18 (Carey 2, Ebel 2, Bollenbacher, Mendenhall). Rebounds: Kalida 19 (Erhart 5), Lincolnview 19 (Mendenhall 5). Turnovers: Kalida 9, Lincolnview 18.
Kalida 12 15 11 14 — 52
Lincolnview 15 9 11 5 — 40
Reserves: Kalida, 30-27.
Miller City 50, Delphos Jefferson 43
DELPHOS — Only four players reached the scoring column for Miller City but it was more than enough for the Wildcats in a 50-43 win at Delphos Jefferson.
Natalie Koenig put up 22 points for Miller City (10-1). Abi Lammers and Adrienne Kuhlman each netted 13 markers.
MILLER CITY (50) - Lammers 13; Kuhlman 13; C. Hermiller 2; Koenig 22. Totals 20-9-50.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (43) - Buzard 6; Stewart 11; Lindeman 8; Beuel 10; McGue 4; Bridger 2; Brinkman 2. Totals 18-4-43.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Lammers. Delphos Jefferson — Stewart 3.
Miller City 16 11 9 14 — 50
Del. Jefferson 10 11 9 13 — 43
Lima Bath 57, Ottoville 27
OTTOVILLE — Lima Bath ripped off a 19-4 first-quarter advantage en route to a 57-27 win at Ottoville in a battle of state-ranked squads.
Esther Bolon, Chandler Clark and Ruby Bolon each scored 12 points for the Wildkittens (13-1, No. 15 Division III).
Nicole Knippen put up 15 points in the loss for Ottoville (7-5).
LIMA BATH (57) - Hoehn 0; Dackin 5; Hardison 4; L. Renner 0; Grigsby 0; E. Bolon 12; R. Clark 5; C. Clark 12; R. Bolon 12; Dupay 0; Oliver 0; M. Renner 5; Wilkerson 2. Totals 23-50 6-8 57.
OTTOVILLE (27) - Geise 0; Thomas 1; Honigford 6; P. Wannemacher 0; Kramer 3; Knippen 15; G. Gamble 2; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0; Hoersten 0. Totals 10-44 5-6 27.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath — R. Clark 4, Dackin. Ottoville — Kramer, Knippen. Rebounds: Lima Bath 37 (C. Clark 8), Ottoville 24 (Honigford 5). Turnovers: Lima Bath 14, Ottoville 17.
Lima Bath 19 12 13 13 — 57
Ottoville 4 9 7 7 — 27
Reserves: Lima Bath, 25-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.