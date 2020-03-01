PAULDING – Napoleon committed a turnover on its first possession against St. Marys on Saturday.
The unbeaten Wildcats (25-0) did not do much wrong after that.
Following the script of its first two postseason games, Napoleon took advantage early and rolled to a 63-16 win in a Division II district championship game at Paulding.
The win sends the 'Cats (25-0) into its third straight regional appearance at Ohio Northern University on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against Rossford, which knocked off two-time defending D-II state champion Toledo Rogers 44-41 in overtime.
“It’s extremely difficult,” Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink said on winning three straight district titles. “I know we played really well tonight, but it’s not easy. This is our eighth different team we’ve had to beat (in the tournament) in the last three years, so we’ve seen a lot of different personnel, a lot of different teams. The kids just get locked in and are ready to go.”
Napoleon dominated after the early miscue. Caely Ressler got the Cats started, knocking down a triple and a putback for a 5-0 advantage. Kalli Helberg added a trey as St. Marys took a timeout trailing 8-0.
“When we make shots early, everybody gets confidence from it,” stated the Napoleon coach. “We get on a roll and it gives us momentum. We did that tonight. When we get rolling, we can be hard to stop.”
The Roughriders came out of the stoppage and did get on the board when Lauren Cisco scored, but baskets for St. Marys were few and far between the rest of the night. Elana Menker added a score to curt the Napoleon lead to 14-4 late in the opening period, but that would be the last field goal the Roughriders would get until the 2:46 mark of the fourth period, a length of 23 minutes and 55 seconds.
“We basically just switched everything,” Kreinbrink said of the defensive effort. “We were in a unique spot where we weren’t at a height disadvantage. We’re usually in a situation where teams have a couple of kids bigger than us. We felt confident with all our matchups that we could switch everything and pressure them.”
Napoleon took full advantage to put the game away. The Cats tallied the final five points of the opening frame, including a putback by Helberg in the final second, then got back-to-back treys from Shae Pedroza and Helberg to start the second.
The 'Cats scored 10 points in the first three minutes of the second stanza to build a 33-6 advantage.
“We have kids with experience – not just in basketball – but in working hard,” Kreinbrink said of jumping out on teams early. “They get locked in this time of year. Towards the end of the regular season and the tournament, they get locked in defensively. We have a lot of experience in playing these games and a lot of kids who played in these games. They are used to make plays and they make the coaches look good.”
St. Marys had a chance to get off the schneid, but the Roughriders missed five free throws in the second period to remain scoreless in the quarter.
The Roughriders finally got two free throws from Kendall Dieringer to get on the board in the third period, but by then the score was 39-8.
Napoleon’s bench came in with the running clock and added nine points in the final period.
Offensively, it was another team effort for the Cats, Ressler got them started early with 10 points in the first half, and tied for the team lead with Emma Pedroza with 13 points. Taylor Strock added 11.
After making nine shots from behind the arc in the district semifinal, the Cats sank 10 in the win, with seven players knocking down at least one.
The smothering Napoleon defense held St. Marys to 5 of 32 shooting for 16 percent. The Cats also cleaned up on the glass, outrebounding the Roughriders 37-15.
Tuesday will see a girls basketball regional doubleheader at Ohio Northern. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) takes on Lake (14-12) at 6:15 in a Division III semifinal, followed by the Division II contest between Napoleon and Rossford (17-8).
ST. MARYS (16) – Caywood 1; Felver 0; Will 0; Menker 2; Dieringer 5; Cisco 2; Anthony 0; Ruane 2; Tennant 2; Birt 0; McGlothen 2. Totals 5-32 5-12 16.
NAPOLEON (63) – Rieger 5; Bostelman 3; Lankenau 1; Durham 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 7; Hopkins 0; Strock 11; E. Pedroza 13; Helberg 8; Ressler 13; Rausch 0; Good 2. Totals 22-42 9-11 63.
Three-point goals: St. Marys – Dieringer. Napoleon – Strock 2, Helberg 2, Ressler 2, Rieger, Bostelman, S. Pedroza, E. Pedroza. Rebounds: St. Marys 15, Napoleon 37. Turnovers: St. Marys 12, Napoleon 8.
St. Marys 6 0 2 8 – 16
Napoleon 23 15 16 9 - 63
