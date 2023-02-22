NAPOLEON — Following a 63-22 sectional championship loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Feb. 18, Napoleon appeared to have its season end at 9-13.
However, with a second recruiting violation announced at TCC that resulted in an indefinite suspension of Irish head coach Ericka Haney, Central Catholic announced Wednesday that the team's season is over.
The news that Central Catholic was removed from the postseason was first reported by WTOL-11 in Toledo.
"The Central Catholic girls basketball program has been removed from the 2022-23 Ohio High School Athletic Association State Tournament due to additional information that has come to light this week," said a statement from TCC spokesman Brian DeBenedictis.
The second violation in question from the TCC coaching staff came after Haney was suspended for the first four games of the regular season because of a separate recruiting violation. The second violation resulted in the program being placed on probation through the 2024-25 school year along with a fine, public reprimand and required seminar for staff members.
With the No. 3 Fighting Irish (20-2) removed from the postseason, the third-seeded Wildcats will take their place in the Division II district field Thursday at Anthony Wayne High School against sixth-seeded Oak Harbor. The winner will face either Wauseon or Toledo Rogers on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the district finals.
