BERLIN — Division II No. 2 Napoleon proved its mettle on the big stage, forcing 20 turnovers and routing Berlin Center Western Reserve 72-31 at the Classic in the Country Challenge at Berlin Hiland High School on Saturday afternoon.
Taylor Strock blazed the way for the Wildcats (16-0) with 25 points behind being a perfect 3-3 on free throws and making both of her three-point shot attempts. Shae Pedroza added 14 points while Emma Pedroza recorded 13 points and Caely Ressler chipped in 10 in the win for Napoleon.
Danielle Vuletich was the sole light in the game for Western Reserve (13-3) as she led the team with 14 points and a game-high seven rebounds in the loss.
WESTERN RESERVE (31) - Vuletich 14; Pater 5; Miller 5; Sigworth 3; Herron 2; Serensky 2; Morris 0; Leone 0; Schantz 0; Owen 0. Totals 11-37 6-7 31.
NAPOLEON (72) - Strock 25; S. Pedroza 14; E. Pedroza 13; Ressler 10; Bostelman 6; Helberg 4; Rieger 0; Lankanau 0; Durham 0; Chipps 0; Hopkins; Rausch 0; Good 0. Totals: 29-55 5-5 72.
Three-point goals: Western Reserve 3-9 (Sigworth, Pater, Miller), Napoleon 9-20 (S. Pedroza 4, Bostelman 2, Strock 2, E. Pedroza). Rebounds: Western Reserve 24 (Vuletich 7); Napoleon 29 (E. Pedroza, Helberg 5). Turnovers: Western Reserve 20, Napoleon 5.
Western Reserve 7 8 12 4 - 31
Napoleon 24 18 22 8 - 72
Minster 56, Ottoville 39
MINSTER — In a rematch of last year's state championship game, state-ranked Minster outpaced visiting Ottoville in every quarter to pull away for a 56-39 victory.
Ivy Wolf sparked Minster (12-3, No. 4 D-IV) with 19 points, including four makes from long range. Averi Wolf added 12 points in the winning effort.
Nicole Knippen had a team-high 12 points in defeat for Ottoville (9-6).
OTTOVILLE (39) - Knippen 12; Honigford 9; Kramer 8; Thomas 5; Geise 4; Hoersten 1. Totals 11-11-39.
MINSTER (56) - I. Wolf 19; A. Wolf 12; Hoying 9; Heucker 4; Pohl 4; Schmiesing 3; Mescher 2; Mox 2; Oldiges 1. Totals 22-4-56.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Kramer 2, Geise, Thomas, Honigford, Knippen. Minster - I. Wolf 4, A. Wolf 2, Hoying, Schmiesing.
Ottoville 11 11 10 7 - 39
Minster 14 16 13 13 - 56
Leipsic 44, Continental 30
LEIPSIC — Leipsic scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to put away Continental for a 44-30 Putnam County League victory at home.
Kyrsten Martinez led the charge for the Vikings (8-6, 3-2 PCL) with 16 points. Whitney Langhals added 11 points and three assists and was a terror on defense with nine steals.
Addyson Armey scored a team-best 11 points in the setback for Continental (7-8, 1-4 PCL).
CONTINENTAL (30) - A. Armey 11; Potts 8; Etter 7; Hoeffel 2; Prowant 2; Keller 0. Totals 9-7-30.
LEIPSIC (44) - Martinez 16; Langhals 11; M. Hermiller 8; J. Hermiller 4; Scheckelhoff 3; Berger 2; Kirkendall 0; Giron 0. Totals 18-2-44.
Three-point goals: Continental - A. Armey 3, Potts 2. Leipsic - Martinez 4, Langhals 2. Rebounds: Continental 13 (Etter 4), Leipsic 22 (Scheckelhoff 9). Turnovers: Continental 20, Leipsic 28.
Continental 6 5 3 16 - 30
Leipsic 7 16 2 19 - 44
Columbus Grove 56, Miller City 36
MILLER CITY — Columbus Grove remained perfect in the Putnam County League after a 56-36 dispatching of league foe Miller City.
Kenzie King led the way for the Bulldogs (13-3, 5-0 PCL) with 22 points, including six made longballs, and added four assists. Abby Gladwell added 12 markers.
Natalie Koenig led Miller City (11-3, 3-2 PCL) with 17 points. Abi Lammers recorded 10 more tallies.
COLUMBUS GROVE (56) - King 22; Gladwell 12; Schneider 9; Ridenour 9; Schafer 2; Downing 2; Witteborg 0. Totals 23-1-56.
MILLER CITY (36) - Koenig 17; Lammers 10; Teders 6; Pfau 2; Kuhlman 1. Totals: 15-6-36.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 6, Gladwell 2, Ridenour. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 29 (Schneider 6), Miller City 27. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 7, Miller City 13.
Columbus Grove 14 18 13 11 - 56
Miller City 9 9 10 8 - 36
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 38-17.
Bluffton 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34
PANDORA — Bluffton jumped to an early 23-8 lead and continued to pour it on as the Pirates defeated host Pandora-Gilboa, 57-34.
Libby Schaadt led a balanced offense for Bluffton (11-2) with 16 points, including 12 in the opening-quarter explosion.
Lacie Fenstermaker anchored Pandora-Gilboa (1-12) in the loss with 19 points.
BLUFFTON (57) - Schaadt 16; L. Garmatter 8; Monday 8; Busch 6; Bischoff 4; Stackhouse 4; Bricker 4; B. Garmatter 2; Eachus 2; Scoles 2; White; Mittendorf 0; Giesige 0. Totals 22-9-57.
PANDORA-GILBOA (34) - Fenstermaker 19; Russell 4; Kinsinger 4; Augsburger 3; Miller 2; Neuenschwander 2; Simons 0; Dysert 0; Duling 0. Totals 14-6-34.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Monday 2, L. Garmatter, Busch. Turnovers: Bluffton 12, Pandora-Gilboa 13.
Bluffton 23 13 11 10 - 57
Pandora-Gilboa 8 5 8 13 - 34
Toledo Christian 64, Hilltop 48
WEST UNITY — Madison Royal-Davis exploded on offense and made 11 free throws to help undefeated Toledo Christian defeat host Hilltop 64-48.
Royal-Davis finished the game with 41 points for Toledo Christian (15-0, No. 4 Division IV). Cat Jones recorded 10 points in the win for the Eagles.
Lana Baker led Hilltop (4-11) with 16 points while Leanna Baker added 10 tallies.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (64) - Royal-Davis 41; Jones 10; Beard 5; Wensink 4; Norman 3; Walters 1. Totals 20-21-64.
HILLTOP (48) - La. Baker 16; Le. Baker 10; Bailey 7; Horton 5; Conolly 4; Jermeny 2; Barnum 2; Hancock 2. Totals 18-10-48.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian - Royal-Davis 2, Wensink. Hilltop - La. Baker, Bailey.
Toledo Christian 19 21 14 10 - 64
Hilltop 8 11 16 13 - 48
Reserves: Toledo Christian, 24-23.
