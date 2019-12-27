Northwest Signal
Holiday Classic
Patrick Henry 43,
Holgate 19
Napoleon 50, Wauseon 36
NAPOLEON — Napoleon and Patrick Henry each picked up victories in Thursday’s Northwest Signal Holiday Classic at Napoleon’s “Grand Canyon,” setting up a championship clash on Saturday.
In the early contest, Patrick Henry (6-1) put the clamps down defensively to defeat Holgate, 43-19. Audrey Sonnenberg and Courtney Rosebrook led the way for the Patriots with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Justine Eis paced the Tigers (0-8) with seven markers.
Meanwhile, the nightcap featured a hard-fought contest between the unbeaten host Wildcats (9-0) and Wauseon, with Napoleon prevailing, 50-36.
Shae Pedroza led the Napoleon scoring output with 11 points as the Wildcats seized control with a 15-6 second-quarter advantage. Marisa Seiler led Wauseon (7-2) with 12 points while Sydney Zirkle added 10 tallies.
Wauseon and Holgate will meet in the consolation game Saturday at noon at Napoleon while the Wildcats and Patriots will meet at around 2 p.m.
HOLGATE (19) — Eis 7; Schuller 6; Willett 2; Clark 2; Blaker 1. Totals 8-3-19.
PATRICK HENRY (43) - Sonnenberg 13; Rosebrook 12; Prigge 6; Fintel 5; Weber 3; Vance 2; Nickels 2. Totals 18-4-43.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Sonnenberg 2, Weber.
Holgate 3 5 5 6 — 19
Patrick Henry 13 10 6 14 — 43
WAUSEON (36) — Smith 0; Pelok 0; Raabe 0; Roush 2; Seiler 12; Aeschliman 8; Zirkle 10; Meyer 4; Osley 0. Totals 12-9-36.
NAPOLEON (50) — Rieger 5; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 2; S. Pedroza 11; Strock 5; E. Pedroza 6; Helberg 8; Ressler 6; Good 7. Totals 18-9-50.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 2, Aeschliman; Napoleon — S. Pedroza 2, Helberg 2, Rieger.
Wauseon 8 6 17 5 — 36
Napoleon 6 15 20 9 — 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 52,
Columbus Grove 45
OTTAWA — Brianna Schimmoeller poured in 15 points for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans rallied from a second-half hole to down Columbus Grove, 52-45.
Erin Kaufman hit seven buckets for 14 points for O-G (8-1), which trailed 24-16 at the half and shot 5-of-16 from the charity stripe.
Angel Schneider’s 12 points were tops for Columbus Grove, which fell to 8-2 on the season.
COLUMBUS GROVE (45) — Schneider 12; Witteborg 2; Schafer 2; Downing 9; King 5; Gladwell 9; Ridenour 6. Totals 16-43 9-10 45.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) — Erford 7; Verhoff 4; Schimmoeller 15; Warnecke 5; Kaufman 14; Glenn 7. Totals 22-49 5-16 52.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 4-16 (Ridenour 2, King, Gladwell), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-15 (Erford, Verhoff, Schimmoeller). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 20 (Downing 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 29. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.
Columbus Grove 12 12 13 8 — 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 5 11 21 15 — 52
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 46-36.
