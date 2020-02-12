HAMLER — Napoleon set a school record with its 21st win as the Wildcats moved one victory away from a perfect regular season with a 53-30 dispatching of county rival Patrick Henry at “The House of Heat” on Tuesday.
Emily Bostelman put up 14 points to pace the No. 3 Wildcats (21-0), which won their second game in as many days. Taylor Strock chipped in 13.
Trista Fintel’s nine points were tops for PH, which fell to 9-11.
NAPOLEON (53) — Rieger 6; Bostelman 14; Lankenau 0; Durham 0; Chipps 1; S. Pedroza 3; Hopkins 0; Strock 13; E. Pedroza 2; Helberg 0; Rausch 0; Ressler 5; Good 9. Totals 17-14-53.
PATRICK HENRY (30) - Sonnenberg 3; Nickels 5; Rosebrook 5; Johnson 0; Meyer 3; VanDeBussche 0; M. Prigge 0; Weber 0; Seedorf 0; K. Prigge 3; Johnson 2; Fintel 9; Vance 0. Totals 12-2-30.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Bostelman 2, S. Pedroza, Strock, Ressler. Patrick Henry — Sonnenberg, Nickels, Meyer, K. Prigge.
Napoleon 14 19 7 13 — 53
Patrick Henry 8 5 7 10 — 30
Hicksville 45, North Central 38
PIONEER — Hicksville overcame a small deficit in the final period to score a 45-38 win at North Central.
Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces (9-12) with 19 points.
Kendal Bonney paced the Eagles (8-14) with 11 points.
HICKSVILLE (45) - Slattery 3; Phillips 4; Schroeder 19; Villena 4; Smith 0; Bergman 6; Crall 7; Eicher 2; Monroe 0. Totals 18-8-45.
NORTH CENTRAL (38) - Mad. Brown 7; Balser 7; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 6; Westfall 1; Bonney 11; Siebeneck 6; Elser 0; Fenicle 0; Burnett 0; Laney 0; Meyers 0. Totals 16-4-38.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery. North Central — Balser, Bonney. Rebounds: Hicksville 25 (Schroeder 10), North Central 24 (Bonney 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 16, North Central 17.
Hicksville 10 8 12 15 — 45
North Central 8 10 14 6 — 38
Fairview 55, Montpelier 33
MONTPELIER — Fairview jumped out to a 10 points lead in the opening stanza and cruised to a 55-33 win at Montpelier.
Kiersten Cline paced the Apaches (16-5) with 13 points.
Ariel Page led Montpelier (11-9) with 11 points.
FAIRVIEW (55) - Zeedyk 5; Singer 0; King 3; Baker 0; Mavis 6; Smith 9; Cline 13; Marshall 8; O. Ricica 4; Mealer 7; P. Ricica 0. Totals 20-10-55.
MONTPELIER (33) — Bumb 6; Fritsch 6; Rose 3; Steffes 0; McCord 5; Richmire 0; Page 11; Repp 2; Schlosser 0. Totals 13-2-33.
Fairview 14 27 8 6 — 55
Montpelier 4 6 11 12 — 33
Three-point goals: Fairview — Marshall 2, Smith, Cline, Mealer. Montpelier — Bumb 2, Fritsch 2, Rose.
Continental 66, Ayersville 57
CONTINENTAL — Only four players scored for the Pirates (11-10), but all four reached double figures as Continental downed the Pilots.
Addy Armey led the way for Continental with 18 points. Alex Hoeffel and Cate Etter each had 17 and Kerri Prowant added 14 points.
Maci Froelich had 12 points to lead a balanced attack for Ayersville (5-16). Taylor Addington, Kryshal Dales and Kacee Okuley each chipped in 10 points.
AYERSVILLE (57) - Sheets 9; Dishop 6; Addington 10; Froelich 12; Dales 10; Okuley 10; Martin 0. Totals 24-3-57.
CONTINENTAL (66) - A. Armey 18; K. Prowant 14; Hoeffel 17; Etter 17; Potts 0; Keller 0. Totals 20-18-66.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets 3, Dishop 2, Dales. Continental — K. Prowant 4, A. Armey 2, Hoeffel, Etter. Turnovers: Ayersville 29, Continental 15.
Ayersville 14 15 11 17 — 57
Continental 12 9 23 22 — 66
Reserves: Ayersville, 31-12.
Antwerp 50, Hilltop 44
WEST UNITY — Antwerp pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a 50-44 win over Hilltop.
Heather Oberlin led the Archers (11-10) with 19 points.
Morgan Norden had 19 points for Hilltop (6-15). Kodi Brenner added 12.
ANTWERP (50) - Schuette 2; DeVore 9; Gomez 7; Brummett 8; Brewer 5; Oberlin 19. Totals 17-14-50.
HILLTOP (44) - Norden 19; Brenner 12; Barnum 5; Le. Baker 8. Totals 17-7-44.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — DeVore, Gomez. Hilltop — Brenner 2, Barnum.
Antwerp 13 9 12 16 — 50
Hilltop 11 6 15 12 — 44
Reserves: Antwerp, 41-22.
Miller City 36, Holgate 33
HOLGATE — Miller City jumped out to an early lead and hung on to defeat Holgate 36-33.
The Wildcats led 14-6 after one period and 19-13 at the half.
Abi Lammers led Miller City (13-8) with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Raena Willett paced Holgate (2-19) with 12 points.
MILLER CITY (36) - Lammers 18; C. Hermiller 5; Koenig 3; L. Hermiller 7; Reyna 3. Totals 12-47 8-13 36.
HOLGATE (33) - Izor 2; Willett 12; Schuller 4; Meyer 5; Clark 2; Eis 8. Totals 11-39 10-17 33.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Lammers 2, Koenig, L. Hermiller. Holgate — Willett.
Miller City 14 5 7 10 — 36
Holgate 6 7 10 10 — 33
Fayette 50, Edgerton 34
FAYETTE — Trista Fruchey buckete 30 points — getting 12 field goals in the game — to lead Fayette to a 50-34 win over Edgerton.
Addisyn Bentley added 13 points for the Eagles (11-10). Fayette snapped a five game losing streak with the win.
Ally Cape had 17 points to lead Edgerton (6-15).
EDGERTON (34) - Siebenaler 6; Picillo 4; Cape 17; McNally 1; Leppelmeier 6; T. Smith 0; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 0; G. Schroeder 0; Moreno 0. Totals 9-6-34.
FAYETTE (50) - Bentley 13; Figgins 2; Bingman 0; Brown 0; Gaona 3; Leininger 0; Robinson 0; Fruchey 30; Reinking 0; Keiser 2. Totals 20-9-50.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Picillo. Fayette — Gaona.
Edgerton 9 8 8 9 — 34
Fayette 9 14 16 11 — 50
Wauseon 54, Rossford 42
WAUSEON — Wauseon led by just one point after three quarters, but outscored Rossford 20-9 in the fourth to claim a 54-42 win.
Sam Aeschliman and Sydney Zirkle each tallied 14 points and Marisa Seiler netted 13 points for Wauseon (18-3).
Sami Mikolowicz paced Rossford (14-7) with 25 points.
ROSSFORD (42) — Johnson 0; Schimmins 9; Dulall 2; Hoskins 0; Pupik 0; Bertz 0; Glowacki 6; Mikolowicz 25. Totals 13-14-42.
WAUSEON (54) — Pelok 4; Raabe 5; Roush 2; Seiler 13; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 14; Zirkle 14; Meyer 2. Totals 17-16-54.
Three-point goals: Rossford — Schimmins, Glowacki. Wauseon — Aeschliman 3, Seiler.
Rossford 16 7 10 9 — 42
Wauseon 12 14 8 20 — 54
Reserves: Wauseon, 45-11.
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Archbold 33
ARCHBOLD — Ottawa-Glandorf outscored Archbold 31-11 in the first half and went on to take a 62-33 win.
Chloee Glenn paced Ottawa-Glandorf (20-1, No. 7 D-III) with 14 points, Erin Kaufman had 12 points and Brianna Schimmoeller added 10 points.
Kylie Sauder put in 12 points for Archbold (12-8).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) — Erford 9; Siefker 3; Verhoff 3; Schimmoeller 10; Brinkman 5; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 12; Frey 2; Rich 2; Glenn 14. Totals 28-0-62.
ARCHBOLD (33) — Rodriguez 2; Hostetler 5; Gensler 4; McQuade 1; Borojevich 6; Sauder 12; Phillips 3. Totals 11-9-33.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Schimmoeller 2, Erford, Siefker, Verhoff, Brinkman. Archbold — Hostetler, Phillips.
Ottawa-Glandorf 18 13 25 6 — 62
Archbold 7 4 17 5 — 33
Reserves: Archbold, 33-26.
Liberty Center 50, Pettisville 21
LIBERTY CENTER — The Tigers held the Blackbirds to single digits in all four quarters as Liberty Center rolled to a 50-21 win.
Ten players scored for Liberty Center (10-11), led by 11 points from Cassidy Chapa.
Jessica McWatters had eight points for Pettisville (3-18).
PETTISVILLE (21) - McWatters 8; Greiser 6; King 3; Borden 2; Beck 2. Totals 10-29 1-6 21.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) - Hollenbaugh 2; Mohler 3; Long 5; Orr 1; Chapa 11; Young 9; Graber 8; Engler 8; Giesige 2; Herrick 1. Totals 18-45 8-13 50.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Young 2, Graber 2, Engler 2. Rebounds: Pettisville 21, Liberty Center 18. Turnovers: Pettisville 22, Liberty Center 6.
Pettisville 6 2 7 6 — 21
Liberty Center 13 17 12 8 — 50
Reserves: Liberty Center, 17-4.
Liberty-Benton 51, Ottoville 20
OTTOVILLE — State-ranked Liberty-Benton came into Ottoville and handled the Big Green, 51-20.
The Eagles (17-3), who finished the year ranked 11th in Division III, were led by 16 points from Caitlin Elseser. Sydney Elseser added 12 points and Riley Irwin chipped in 11.
Nicole Knippen had 10 points for Ottoville (13-9).
LIBERTY-BENTON (51) - Irwin 11; Kin 0; Hatch 5; Ward 3; C. Elseser 16; Rhodes 4; S. Elseser 12; Deeter 0; Smith 0; Willow 0; Bodie 0. Totals 19-3-51.
OTTOVILLE (20) - Geise 0; Thomas 3; Honigford 2; S. Turnwald 1; Kramer 4; Knippen 10; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0; Hoersten 0. Totals 7-4-20.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton S. Elseser 4, Irwin 3, Hatch, Ward, Rhodes. Ottoville — Knippen 2.
Liberty-Benton 18 15 16 2 — 51
Ottoville 6 0 5 9 — 20
Kalida 48, Minster 46
KALIDA — After battling back to force the extra session, Kalida was able to outscore Minster 5-3 to pull the upset.
Abby Wurth knocked down 9 of 13 shots to lead the Wildcats (14-7) with 19 points. Grace Klausing and McKayla Maag each added 10.
Ivy Wolf had 16 points for Minster (16-5) who entered the game ranked eighth in Division IV. Janae Hoying chipped in 10 points.
MINSTER (46) - I. Wolf 16; Hoying 10; Prenger 7; Mescher 7; Mox 2; Pohl 2; Schmiesing 2; Larger 0; Oldiges 0; A. Wolf 0. Totals 17-53 10-13 46.
KALIDA (48) - Wurth 19; Klausing 10; Maag 10; Siebeneck 4; Vennekotter 3; Smith 2; Erhart 0; Rampe 0. Totals 20-37 3-7 48.
Three-point goals: Minster (2-12) — I. Wolf 0-2, Hoying 2-6, Mescher 0-1, Schmiesing 0-1, Larger 0-1, A. Wolf 0-1. Kalida (5-12) — Klausing 2-3, Maag 2-6, Siebeneck 1-3. Rebounds: Minster 17 (Mox 5), Kalida 27 (Klausing 9). Turnovers: Minster 4, Kalida 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.