After a solid showing last season, the Napoleon Lady Wildcats have received a second invitation to participate in the prestigious Classic In the Country girls basketball invitational, which will be held January 16-18, 2021 at Berlin Hiland High School.
“It says a lot about the kids,” Napoleon girls basketball coach Corey Kreinbrink said on the invitation. “They invite teams that have great players. It’s for a lot of exposure.”
Unlike last season, when Napoleon was in an early-morning Saturday game, the 2021 game is tentatively set for a Monday.
“I don’t know,” Kreinbrink said on the reason behind the date. “There are a lot of things that go on with the schedule. You just have to take it for what it is.”
He added the Monday game means more college coaches should be in attendance.
“There is a lot of college coaches there on a Monday,” the Napoleon coach mentioned. “It’s better exposure.”
The Napoleon coach knows nothing is set yet after the experience last year. Last year, the Cats had three changes made before the final weekend of the event.
“That doesn’t happen,” Kreinbrink said of everything being set this early in the process. “They are sending feelers out and they’ll see what happens. Weather plays a part, too.”
The trip also comes during a busy week for the Wildcats. When Napoleon made the trip this past season, the Gold Medal wrestling duals hosted by the school forced the ‘Cats to move a game.
This upcoming season, Napoleon will honor a league game on Friday at Northview, play in the Classic, then play another league game Tuesday at Bowling Green.
“We’re not going to move a league game to accommodate a showcase non-league game,” said Kreinbrink. “We’ll be ready to play a team like Wadsworth.”
Kreinbrink admits it’ll be a busy week, but well worth it.
“It’ll be an interesting week,” he said.
Last year, the Cats took on Berlin Center Western Reserve, and returned home with a 72-31 victory. Taylor Strock led Napoleon with 25 points. Shae Pedroza added 14, Emma Pedroza had 13 and Caely Ressler tallied 10.
Wadsworth is coming off a 12-10 season.
The Grizzlies – who lost in a Division I sectional final to Strongsville 54-52 – also participated in the 2020 Classic In the Country, and fell to Cincinnati Mercy McAuley, 42-35. Maggie Long, who will be back for her senior season, led the Grizzlies with 12 points. Taylor Leatherman, who graduated, added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Grizzlies bring quite a bit of history to the event. The Division I program has been to state six times, all since 1997, with state titles in ‘97 and 2016.
“They are very, very well coached,” Kreinbrink said of Wadsworth. “They are always extremely competitive. They do a lot of things very well and don’t make mistakes. They are a very formidable opponent.”
