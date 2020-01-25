Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 33
SYLVANIA — No. 2 Napoleon used a 13-6 advantage in the second quarter to pull away to a 46-33 win over Sylvania Southview on Friday and move closer to clinching a Northern Lakes League title.
Caely Ressler netted 14 points and Taylor Strock chipped in 13 points for Napoleon, which improved to 17-0 overall and 11-0 in the NLL.
Cierra Harris led Southview (12-4, 8-3 NLL) with 11 points.
NAPOLEON (46) — Rieger 0; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 7; Strock 13; E. Pedroza 2; Helberg 3; Ressler 14; Good 7. Totals 15-12-46.
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW (33) — Merrell 9; Bourbeau 5; Pahl 1; P. Brown 2; Ferguson 0; Mahmouod 0; Harris 11; Barnett 5. Totals 12-5-33.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Strock 2, S. Pedroza, E. Pedroza. Sylvania Southview — Harris 3, Bourbeau.
Napoleon 13 13 9 11 — 46
Sylvania Southview 12 6 7 8 — 33
