For just the second time in the existence of the Classic in the Country, a team from the Defiance six-county area will compete as Napoleon will make the trek into Ohio’s Amish county to play in the fabled showcase for Ohio high school girls basketball.
“It’s run by OGBR (Ohio Girls Basketball Report),” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “They are big for publicity for girls basketball in Ohio. They do different things throughout the year for girls basketball.”
Napoleon is the second team ever, and the first since Ottawa-Glandorf got an invite in 2017, to make the trip east to participate in the invitation-only event.
After a trip to the Division II regional tournament last season, the Wildcats got the call to be a part of the field for the three-day event.
“It’s an invitation,” Kreinbrink said of the process to make the three-day field. “They sent one out to us last spring. The big thing is trying to get it to fit into your schedule.”
It’s a chance for Kreinbrink to go “home” of sorts.
“I’ve known about it throughout its existence,” the Napoleon coach said of Classic in the Country. “My mom went to Berlin Hiland. It’s exciting for me and I know the girls are excited.”
The Wildcats will play on the opening day of the showcase at Berlin Hiland’s Reese Center.
Napoleon will take on Western Reserve on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Blue Devils from Berlin Center and the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference currently sport a record of 11-2.
The Blue Devils have advanced to the regional level of the postseason hree of the past six seasons.
They also get up and down the floor.
Western Rsererve has scored more than 80 points in five games and cracked the 90s once, a 96-28 decision over Sebring McKinley.
“They present a lot of challenges for us,” admitted Kreinbrink. “They have a 6-2 girl inside that’s committed to Robert Morris. They also shoot about 25 threes a game.”
Napoleon counters with the three-headed attack of Taylor Strock, Caely Ressler and Shae Pedroza.
The three combine to score about 30 points a game. Pedroza recently went over the 1,000 point mark for her career.
The game is different than the rest of the road trips the Wildcats have and will make this season. For one, it’ll be the only time – barring a deep run in the postseason – Napoleon will have to plan for an overnight trip.
“We’ll go Friday evening,” Kreinbrink said of the trip to Berlin. “We’ll have our normal walkthrough Saturday.”
Napoleon plays in the fourth game of the day Saturday.
The 2020 version of Classic in the Country plays eight games Saturday, six on Sunday and eight on Monday.
